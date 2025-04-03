Vikrant Massey kissing son Vardaan in wife Sheetal’s birthday post is pure love; don’t miss the special cake

From television screens to the big league, Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey has carved a niche as one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors. He is celebrating his birthday today and on this day his wife, Sheetal Thakur, drops a beautiful wish for him, making the day even more special. She dropped a pic of the actor kissing their son Vardaan and it is pure love. The beautiful cake is cherry on the top.

Taking to Instagram today (April 3), Sheetal Thakur shared three heartwarming photos to wish Vikrant Massey on his birthday, and they’re simply unmissable. In the first picture, the birthday boy is seen kissing their son, Vardaan, while the little one adorably looks at the camera and is sure to melt hearts.

The second captures a beautiful family moment, with the 12th Fail actor holding Vardaan in his arms as Sheetal stands beside them, all smiles. She also shared a glimpse of his birthday cake, featuring husband and dad written on it, making the celebration even more special.

Sharing the pics, she captioned it, “Happy Birthday, My love. Celebrating the man, husband & father that you are. I’d choose you again and again.” As soon as she dropped the post, fans couldn’t contain their excitement. Pragya Kapoor wrote, “Happy Birthday @vikrantmassey.” Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal also sent his wishes.

Fans joined in, with one commenting, “Happy birthday boy! @vikrantmassey. That cake is goals!” While another wrote, “Love the cake.” Many others flooded the comments with warm birthday wishes for the actor.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot on February 18, 2022, in a traditional Himachali ceremony, following their court marriage on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2022.

The couple welcomed their baby boy in February 2024. Announcing the joyous news on Instagram, they wrote, “07.02.2024: For we have become one. We are bursting with joy & love to announce the arrival of our son. Love, Sheetal & Vikrant.”

On the work front, Vikrant will next be seen in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan alongside Shanaya Kapoor. The film explores the journey of two visually impaired individuals, portraying the beauty and challenges of their romance in a modern world. It is set to be released this year.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming series, where he will be seen in the lead role. Earlier, Pinkvilla also exclusively reported that the makers have officially kickstarted the pre-production on Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey's rom-com Ginny Weds Sunny 2, which is expected to be released in the theaters.

