Korean Music Awards is one of the most prestigious events in the country. The annual music awards honor various artists, both mainstream and underground across various genres. With its most recent installment in 2024, the event has proudly celebrated two decades of success. However, not every K-pop artist had the opportunity to win the prestigious award. Only a handful of artists have managed to bag the distinguished accolade.

6 K-pop groups to win song of the year at Korean Music Awards

Girl’s Generation - Gee

Comprised of Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun (Jessica until 2014), the group debuted in 2007. SNSD is one of the iconic pioneers of K-pop, having influenced and inspired up-and-coming bands even today. Their popularity rose following the release of the song Gee, and they became a household name. Moreover, the group is credited with shaping the K-pop industry and enforcing the Hallyu wave across the globe. In 2010, the group won the Korean Music Award under the category of Song of the Year. They brought a distinct new sound and receiving immense positive feedback is the contributing factor to them winning the prestigious award.

BIGBANG - BAE BAE

BIGBANG remains one of the most prominent names in the world of K-pop. The group is one of the first groups in the industry to introduce the hip-hop genre. Originally comprised of 5 members, the group currently consists of G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung (T.O.P left in 2023). They are called the ‘Kings of K-pop', particularly for spreading the Korean Wave and bringing a lot of attention to K-pop from the global audience. Known for songs like BANG BANG BANG, Haru Haru, and Lies, the group won the Korean Music Award for the song BAE BAE in 2016. The song is characterized by a melodious tone along with sharp rap verses.

BTS - FAKE LOVE

BTS is currently the biggest boy band not only in K-pop but the entire world. Their song FAKE LOVE is one of the songs credited with the rise of their fame. With its release in 2018, the group reached an international audience at a rapid rate and put K-pop on the global map. In 2019, they won Song of the Year at the Korean Music Awards. This marked only the beginning of their meteoric rise to global stardom, a journey they have continued to dominate without pause. BTS's groundbreaking success has not only propelled them to the forefront of the music industry but also catalyzed the mainstream acceptance of K-pop in the Western hemisphere.

BTS - Dynamite

Dynamite is BTS’ first English song release, serving a larger global audience. The song’s addictive beats and captivating chorus made it the go-to summer song in 2020. Due to its immense popularity, the song won many accolades both internationally and domestically, including Song of the Year at the Korean Music Awards in 2021 for the second consecutive time.

aespa- Next Level

aespa entered the K-pop industry like a breath of fresh air and swooped everyone off of their feet. The group is composed of four members, Karina, Ningning, Winter, and Giselle, the group was formed by SM Entertainment. They released the song Next Level in 2021, which is a remake of Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw’s OST. With Ningning and Winter’s otherworldly vocals combined with Karina and Giselle’s phenomenal rap verses, the song instantly took top spots in South Korean charts. Moreover, it also won Song of the Year at the Korean Music Awards in 2022 for their innovative take on the track. Moreover, they also won Rookie of the Year in the same year.

NewJeans - Ditto

The K-pop girl group, which debuted in 2022, gained a lot of success in a very short time. With their songs Hype Boy, Attention, and OMG, they quickly became viral sensations. Ditto, released in 2022, has a coming-of-age concept, and a unique sound that is very different from the rest of their releases. With playful lyrics and joyful beats, it received positive feedback from fans and non-fans alike. In 2024, NewJeans won the Song of the Year Award at the Korean Music Awards for the song, along with Rookie of the Year.