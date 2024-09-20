'Almost didn’t happen’: MAX reveals how collab with BTS’ SUGA on Blueberry Eyes became reality as song celebrates 4-year anniversary

On Thursday, September 19, 2024, American singer MAX Schneider revealed how BTS' SUGA became involved in his song Blueberry Eyes, released in 2020. To celebrate the song's fourth anniversary, he shared photos and a video on his official Instagram account.

With MAX's wife, Emily Schneider, starring in the music video, it’s clear who inspired the lyrics. In 2020, MAX told Elite Daily that through his lyrics SUGA paid tribute to fans, ARMYs. He noted that SUGA's lyrics were incredibly heartfelt, expressing how much the fans mean to him. MAX shared that this connection made the collaboration truly special, feeling like a shared vow to the people they love. He appreciated how SUGA brought that emotional aspect to the story of the track.

In his video, MAX shared the story of how he first met BTS' SUGA and their shared passion for basketball. He revealed that SUGA added his track Love Me Less to his own playlist, and they met in Korea after MAX learned that SUGA was a fan. He mentioned how special it was to bring SUGA to his first NBA game in the United States. During that time, SUGA invited Max to sing on his track Burn It for his Agust D project. Afterward, MAX asked SUGA if he would like to be part of his album Colour Vision, to which SUGA happily agreed.

Finally, MAX revealed how SUGA became involved in Blueberry Eyes, saying, "The first song i sent him was actually a song on the album called New Life but he wasn’t really into that one, but I wanted him to be on this project badly, I just sent him the whole album and I said whichever song you wanna be on it’s yours." It's wild for MAX because he initially didn’t plan to send Blueberry Eyes to SUGA as a collaboration track, but SUGA ended up choosing it to be a part of their work together.

Advertisement

Blueberry Eye is MAX's second collaboration with BTS member SUGA, following their work on Burn It from the D-2 mixtape. Due to quarantine restrictions, SUGA couldn’t be part of the music video, but MAX made sure his presence was felt. From lip-syncing SUGA’s Korean rap verse as wedding vows exchanged between him and his beautiful wife, Emily Schneider, to including a subtle nod to the BTS rapper with a cat reference, MAX captured the hearts of ARMY once again with his genuine connection to SUGA.

Listen to the track here-

In 2023, BTS' SUGA launched his 28-show solo world tour, titled SUGA | Agust D D–DAY, covering 10 cities across the United States and Asia. The journey of creating his solo album, D-DAY, as part of the Agust D trilogy, was documented in his Disney+ special, Suga: Road to D-Day, which included extensive behind-the-scenes moments from the tour. Fans were thrilled when Jimin made a surprise appearance at the concert venue to support his friend. The FACE singer-songwriter arrived at Newark's Prudential Center on April 29, 2023, during SUGA's sold-out show.

Advertisement

Alongside Jimin, SUGA's artist friends Halsey and MAX also made appearances in the video. Both brought thoughtful gifts for the AMYGDALA rapper-songwriter. During SUGA's LA shows, MAX and Halsey each joined him on stage to perform, and backstage, they presented him with their gifts. MAX even introduced SUGA to his wife, Emily, who helped select a custom gift for him. Emily explained that the first gift was specially made in New York.

ALSO READ: BTS' SUGA gives solo tour experience for Agust D TOUR D-DAY in the US; special cameos by Jimin, Halsey, more