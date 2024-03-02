Did BTS' SUGA struggle with 'Anger and Rage' and consider quitting music during early days? Find Out

BTS' V wasn't the only member of BTS who faced challenges during the K-pop group's early days — SUGA also opened up about his emotional struggles. He shared this revelation on the October 17 episode 19 of his Suchwita drinking show.

BTS' SUGA reveals wanting to quit music

The rapper welcomed Kim Jong Wan, the singer of the Korean rock band NELL, as a guest on the show. BTS' SUGA expressed his admiration for the band's profound lyricism and drew parallels between rumors about Jong Wan's demeanor, labeled "Kim devil" in the press, and his own past behaviors.

During the episode, SUGA shared insights into his younger years, revealing that he had experienced a lot of anger and rage towards the world and the system. However, as he worked on his mixtapes, many of these negative emotions began to diminish. Of all the moments in the episode, SUGA's candid admission about his struggles with anger and despair earlier in his career and his near decision to give up on his music journey due to the pressure and overwhelming feelings of hatred resonated the most.

SUGA elaborated that creating his mixtapes played a significant role in diminishing many of those negative emotions. Additionally, during Suchwita Episode 19, he mentioned that he no longer felt compelled to revert to his previous personality, as he believed he had addressed that aspect of himself. He expressed gratitude for those challenging moments, recognizing that his fury, anger, and difficult experiences ultimately contributed to his growth and success.

Advertisement

While creating and releasing his earlier mixtapes, SUGA developed a second persona named Agust D. He debuted this alter ego with his first mixtape, released on August 15, 2016. According to the BTS rapper and songwriter, adopting the persona of Agust D allowed him to express his raw emotions more effectively through his music.

SUGA's determination enabled him to persist in his solo musical pursuits. The BTS rapper, songwriter, and music producer released the third installment, titled D-DAY, on April 21, 2023. This release completes a trilogy of works that began with Agust D in 2016 and continued with D-2 in 2020. In a notable collaboration, Kim Jong Wan contributed to the song Dear My Friend from D-2. SUGA performed this track live in Seoul on August 6, 2023, during the final day of the D-Day World Tour.

Watch the episode here:

BTS' SUGA's talks about mental health

BTS' SUGA is renowned worldwide not only for his musical talent but also for his candid discussions about mental health. Throughout his career, the rapper has showcased various aspects of his persona, including his struggles with mental health, through his music. By sharing these raw experiences, SUGA offers fans insight into the more vulnerable parts of his life.

Almost all of SUGA's songs contain themes of healing and addressing mental health issues, which has garnered admiration from fans. In particular, his song Amygdala delves into his well-documented battles with mental health, recounting his experiences of being struck by a car as a teenager and enduring two family tragedies.

SUGA's openness about mental health, especially coming from a member of the world's biggest boyband, was widely appreciated and played a significant role in encouraging positive discussions about these experiences. In The Last, a track from his debut solo album released in 2016, Suga openly discusses seeking psychiatric help and alludes to a past suicide attempt.

The Amygdala music video, as well as the D-Day album, represents a significant step for the BTS member in being candid about his personal life. This level of honesty and vulnerability from Suga resonates deeply with fans and contributes to breaking down stigmas surrounding mental health issues.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Suchwita Ep 26 Highlights: BTS’ SUGA, Lee Sung Kyung talk dreams, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, acting, more