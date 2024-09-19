BTS’ Jungkook’s UNSEEN childhood photos revealed in I AM STILL documentary film; adorable images go VIRAL

On September 18, 2024, fans went wild on social media as multiple childhood pictures of BTS' Jungkook were shared from his newly released solo documentary, JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL. This highly anticipated project premiered in theaters worldwide on the same day, showcasing the creative process behind his debut solo album, GOLDEN, as well as offering insights into his personality as an artist.

The documentary offers a wealth of behind-the-scenes footage from Jungkook’s live performances and recording sessions. Alongside clips from his shows and studio preparations, it also features never-before-seen childhood photos. Naturally, ARMYs are excited to catch a glimpse of Jungkook’s life before his debut, deepening their connection to the idol.

The pictures reveal that BTS' Jungkook had round cheeks as a child and showcased him in various outfits. Most photos capture his bright smile, while a few reflect a more emotional side, almost bringing him to tears. As these images went viral on social media, fans eagerly shared them. The fandom noted that Jungkook’s round cheeks have been a constant since birth and observed similarities in his childhood facial features with those of fellow bandmate V. Many fans also remarked on how little he seems to have changed from 1997 to the present day.

Filmed over eight months, JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL offers an intimate behind-the-scenes look at Jungkook’s creative process and the emotional highs and lows he faced while crafting his debut solo album, GOLDEN. The documentary presents a portrait of his evolution as an artist, showcasing his meticulous preparation, vulnerability, and dedication to delivering perfection.

Global ticket sales for JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL opened on August 21, with screenings starting worldwide on September 18. Indian ARMYs won’t have to wait long, as the documentary is set to debut in PVR cinemas across the country on September 20. Tickets can be booked through PVR Cinemas’ official website in the Coming Soon section.

Check out the trailer below-

After making his solo debut in July 2023 with Seven and releasing his first solo album, Jungkook enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 12. He is expected to be discharged in June 2025. Recently, he celebrated BTS' 11th debut anniversary with the release of Never Let Go.

Jungkook is also currently featured in a travel show titled Are You Sure?! alongside band member Jimin. In the series, the two will explore various locations, including New York in the United States, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan.

Jungkook enlisted in 2023 and is stationed in the 5th Infantry Division of the Republic of Korea Army. Along with the other BTS members, he is expected to be discharged around 2025, paving the way for a full-group comeback.

