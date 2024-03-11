BTS' SUGA gives solo tour experience for Agust D TOUR D-DAY in the US; special cameos by Jimin, Halsey, more

On March 10, 2024, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled BTS’ member Min Yoongi, also known as SUGA's Agust D TOUR D-DAY in the USA - Behind the Scenes video on YouTube. This 30-minute extended behind-the-scenes footage provided viewers with an exclusive look at everything that happened backstage during his US tour leg. The tour comprised 11 shows held from April 26 to May 17, 2023, showcasing the energy and excitement surrounding SUGA's performances in the United States.

BTS of SUGA’s D-Day tour in the USA

In 2023, BTS' SUGA embarked on a 28-show solo world tour, titled SUGA | Agust D D–DAY, which took him to 10 cities across the United States and Asia. The journey of creating SUGA's solo album, D-DAY, as part of his Agust D trilogy, was captured in his Disney+ documentary, Suga: Road to D-Day. behind-the-scenes moments from the tour were also extensively documented.

Recently, additional behind-the-scenes footage was released in a new BTS Episode, showcasing more of SUGA's experiences during his tour in the U.S. This video coincided with SUGA's 31st birthday on March 9. Fans were delighted to see his bandmate and longtime friend, Jimin, make an appearance backstage to show his support and cheer SUGA on. However, the humorous banter and playful bickering between the two BTS members stole the spotlight and sparked lively discussions online.

The video provides a glimpse into the intense creative process as SUGA prepares to take the stage in front of his fans. It highlights the idol's meticulous preparation, showcasing his dedication to his craft and his deep love for ARMY. Additionally, the video touches upon SUGA's energy and determination as he moves forward with his performances, while also offering insights into his health and well-being.

Watch the episode here-

SUGA’s celebrity friends make cameos

Fans were pleasantly surprised when Jimin made an appearance at the concert venue to show his support for his friend. The FACE singer-songwriter arrived at Newark's Prudential Centre on April 29, 2023, where SUGA's sold-out show was taking place. However, the most memorable moment from the latest video was when SUGA mentioned that it was the same venue where V and Jin had a fight. Tensions escalated just moments before the group was scheduled to take the stage, prompting RM to intervene and suggest addressing the issue after the concert. The argument, which fans are familiar with, was previously documented in BTS' documentary, Burn The Stage.

However, SUGA and Jimin's recent visit to the venue was much calmer, with the two focusing on supporting each other backstage. SUGA playfully attempted to persuade Jimin to join him on stage. During their conversation, SUGA made several humorous attempts to persuade the Like Crazy singer to join him on stage and perform together, but Jimin skillfully evaded each one. Later on, SUGA requested Jimin to shower him with praise once he completed his performance at the Newark concert.

Alongside Jimin, SUGA's other artist friends, Halsey and MAX, also made appearances in the video. MAX and SUGA collaborated on tracks such as Blueberry Eyes and Burn It, while Halsey and SUGA worked together on songs like Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem), SUGA’s Interlude, and the BTS hit Boy With Luv.

Both MAX and Halsey brought thoughtful gifts for the AMYGDALA rapper-songwriter. MAX and Halsey separately joined SUGA on stage to perform while he was in LA, and backstage, they presented him with their gifts. MAX even introduced SUGA to his wife, Emily, who had helped choose a custom gift for him. Emily explained that the first gift was specially made in New York. Similarly, Halsey put careful thought into her gift for SUGA. While backstage, she acknowledged his tight schedule and suggested he open the gift when he had some free time later. SUGA immediately guessed what the gift was based on its size, showing the close bond between the artists.

