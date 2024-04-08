Date A Live V Episode 1: Release Date, Where To Stream, Cast, Crew, And More

Get ready for an exhilarating return to the world of Date A Live! As one of the highly anticipated anime franchises making a comeback this Spring, Date A Live V's release date and episode count have finally been unveiled. Following the conclusion of its fourth season and Kurumi-led spin-off, fans have been eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the series. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

Date A Live V Episode 1: release date and where to stream

After months of anticipation, fans can mark their calendars for Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 11:30 p.m. JST, when Date A Live V Episode 1 is set to premiere. For international viewers, this translates to a release sometime during the day on April 10, with a select few regions seeing the series debut in the early morning hours of Thursday, April 11.

In Japan, Date A Live V Episode 1 will first air on AT-X, and then on Tokyo MX, BS11, and KBS Kyoto channels. Internationally, the first four seasons as well as the latest season will be available on Crunchyroll.

Date A Live V Episode 1: cast and crew

The Date A Live V anime series promises to deliver an exciting continuation of the television anime adaptation of Koushi Tachibana and Tsunako's original light novel series and will feature both returning cast members as well as new additions to the franchise, adding fresh perspectives to the beloved storyline. Among the returning cast, we have Nobunaga Shimazaki reprising his role as Shido Itsuka, along with Marina Inoue as Tohka Yatogami, Misuzu Togashi as Origami Tobiichi, Ayana Taketatsu as Kotori Itsuka, and more.

Additionally, Aya Endo joins the cast as Mio Takamiya, a mysterious character with ties to Shido Itsuka's past. The series will be helmed by director Jun Nakagawa at Geek Toys studios, with Fumihiko Shimo serving as the series script supervisor. Naoto Nakamura returns as the character designer, while Go Sakabe handles the music production.

Date A Live V Episode 1: what to expect and more

In according to the official website, Date A Live V Episode 1 will be titled Signal Fire of the Opening Battle, Kotori and Tohka convene aboard the aerial warship Fraxinus. They discover that Kurumi has leaped back in time 204 times to save Shido. Meanwhile, Shido endeavors to unravel the mystery surrounding Mio Takamiya and his lost memories.

Date A Live V follows the success of its predecessors, which aired in 2013 and 2014 for the first and second seasons, respectively. The third season premiered in January 2019, followed by the fourth season in April 2022. FUNimation originally streamed the first two seasons and produced an English dub, while Crunchyroll streamed the third and fourth seasons.

With its rich lore, engaging characters, and captivating storyline, Date A Live V Episode 1 promises to be a thrilling addition to the franchise. Fans can expect an exciting continuation of the Date A Live saga as it returns to screens in April 2024. Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on Date A Live V and more.