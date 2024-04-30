One Piece Chapter 1114: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Vegapunk has begun unveiling the world's devastating truths to the realm, leaving fans stunned with anticipation for more revelations. However, there's a disappointment looming ahead: the One Piece manga will be on break this weekend due to Japan's Golden Week. To find out the new release date for the upcoming chapter and more details about it, keep reading.

ALSO READ: One Piece Zoro: New Novel Set Announced; Everything We Know So Far

One Piece Chapter 1114: release date and where to read

According to MANGAPlus, One Piece Chapter 1114 is scheduled for release on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, May 12 for most international readers. However, readers should note that the exact release time may vary depending on their time zone. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

To read the latest chapter of One Piece, readers can access it through official platforms such as Viz Media's website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus website, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. Both Viz Media's website and MANGAPlus offer free access to the chapter, while the Shonen Jump+ app requires a paid subscription for full access to the action-packed fantasy manga series.

Advertisement

Expected plot of One Piece Chapter 1114

In One Piece Chapter 1114, fans can expect the continuation of Dr. Vegapunk's message, delving deeper into the shocking revelation that the world is destined to sink into the Blue Sea. Vegapunk's message is expected to provide the necessary context behind his bold prediction, revealing the impending catastrophe and the factors driving it. He may unveil the existence of powerful weapons capable of triggering devastating earthquakes, ultimately leading to the world's submersion.

As the shocking truth unfolds, the reaction of the world's inhabitants will be pivotal. Panic and chaos are expected to grip the populace, igniting widespread unrest and rebellion against the World Government. One Piece Chapter 1114 will mark a significant turning point in the series, heralding the beginning of an open war against the oppressive regime.

One Piece Chapter 1113 recap

One Piece Chapter 1113, titled Stalemate, delves into the chaos surrounding Dr. Vegapunk's long-awaited broadcast and the escalating confrontations on Egghead Island. As the countdown to Vegapunk's message nears its end, Mars, driven by his determination to halt the broadcast, confronts what he believes to be the source—a disconnected brain resembling Vegapunk's. However, his attempt to stop it is thwarted when he discovers the broadcast continues, fueled by an ordinary Den Den Mushi. Meanwhile, viewers around the world, including Kaya and Crocus, anxiously await Vegapunk's revelation.

In a desperate bid to contain the situation, Mars confided in the other Elders that the broadcast was still ongoing. They speculate on Vegapunk's intentions, suspecting a continuation of the Oharan scholars' legacy. Back on the battlefield, Sanji intervenes to protect Bonney from Nusjuro's onslaught. Oimo and Kashii join Sanji to aid him against the difficult opponent.

Vegapunk's message finally begins, unveiling shocking news in One Piece Chapter 1113. He confesses to committing grave sins and implies his imminent demise. The world reels from the news, grappling with the implications of Vegapunk's cryptic words. Meanwhile, Saturn targets Robin, invoking memories of past traumas, prompting a frantic defense from the Straw Hat crew.

Amidst the chaos, Mars contemplates drastic measures to halt the broadcast, unaware of its real origin. Saturn and Warcury caution against recklessness, telling him of the dire consequences of destroying the lab. One Piece Chapter 1113 concludes as Vegapunk's message continues, he drops a bombshell — the impending sinking of the world into the Blue Sea, leaving humanity stunned and shaken to its core.

Advertisement

For more updates on the secrets of the world of One Piece, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.