Delicious In Dungeon Episode 18: Will Laios Save His Sister Now That She Is A Chimera? Release Date And More

As Laios’ party pushes on, they prepare to face whatever challenges lie ahead within the dungeon. While they remain united by their shared determination to save Falin, it is yet unclear whether the group will be able to overcome the dangers and face the might of the Lunatic Magician.

Find out what happens next in Delicious In Dungeon Episode 18, and keep reading to discover the release date, expected plot, and more.

Delicious In Dungeon Episode 18: Release date and streaming details

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 18 is scheduled for release on Thursday, May 2, 2024. In Japan, the episode will premiere on Tokyo MX at 10:30 p.m. JST. For viewers worldwide, the exact release time will vary depending on their time zone.

Fans can exclusively catch Delicious in Dungeon Episode 18 on Netflix, where both subbed and dubbed versions will be available simultaneously. With 24 scheduled episodes, the anime is expected to conclude around chapter 50 of the manga.

Expected plot of Delicious In Dungeon Episode 18

In Delicious In Dungeon Episode 18, titled Shapeshifter, fans can expect to see Laios and his comrades embarking on a perilous journey to confront the Lunatic Magician, the master of the labyrinth, in a desperate bid to save Falin from her monstrous fate. According to the previews, as they follow Falin's traces deeper into the labyrinth's treacherous depths, they find themselves engulfed in a fierce snowstorm.

Once they get past the harsh conditions and poor visibility, they manage to seek refuge indoors, only to be confronted with an unexpected twist: there are now multiples of every member. As the group grapples with this surprising development in Delicious In Dungeon Episode 18, they must navigate through the labyrinth while unraveling the secrets that lie within, all in a race against time to rescue Falin before it's too late.

Delicious In Dungeon Episode 17 recap

In Delicious in Dungeon Episode 17, titled Harpy/Chimera, Shuro confronts Laios about his use of forbidden ancient magic to revive Falin. Shuro expresses his anger not only at the use of such magic but also at Laios's seemingly cavalier attitude towards it. However, Kabru intervenes, diffusing the situation with his quick thinking, saying that Laios’ only other option is to let Falin stay dead.

As the group grapples with the aftermath of this revelation, they are interrupted by an urgent message from Chilchuck, who informs them of monsters attacking the cooking crew. Shuro immediately takes charge and heads off to investigate, his mind still reeling from the confrontation with Laios. Meanwhile, Laios confides in Chilchuck, expressing his fears about the strain on his friendship with Shuro. Chilchuck listens sympathetically, offering words of encouragement and support.

Back at camp, Marcille and Chilchuck discuss the aftermath of Marcille's use of black magic. Marcille is torn between wanting to learn more about the forbidden arts and wanting to avoid further complications. Chilchuck suggests destroying her staff to prevent any further temptation, but their conversation is cut short when one of Shuro's comrades falls in battle.

Falin enters the fray, and her appearance as a human/harpy/dragon chimera sends shockwaves through the group. Marcille attempts to reach her, but Falin seems beyond reason, even striking down one of Shuro's allies without hesitation. Kabru's quick thinking saves the group from further harm as he orders his allies to take action against Falin.

Amid this pandemonium, Falin unleashes a devastating spell, leaving most of the party incapacitated. However, Marcille manages to revive Maizuru, who in turn revives the rest of the group. With Falin gone, Shuro and Laios get into a fight, pouring out all their grievances with each other. Later, Shuro decides to act as though Falin is dead and goes back to his home country. Kabru and Shuro's party regroup and make their way back to the surface. Now, back to where they started, Delicious in Dungeon Episode 17 ends with Laios and his companions continuing their journey deeper into the dungeon.

For more updates on the quest to save Falin in Delicious in Dungeon, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

