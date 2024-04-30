Sakamoto Days Chapter 165: Will Gaku Awaken In Time? Find Out The Release Date, Where To Read, And More

Fans witnessed Takamura's abilities as he unleashed his extraordinary skill and power against Sakamoto, Uzuki, and Nagumo in the last chapter. Takamura proved to be a relentless opponent, pushing Sakamoto to his limits and forcing him to shed his weight advantage. Now, fans eagerly await the outcome as the trio confronts the daunting challenge of escaping from the confines of the museum and Takamura.

Find out what happens next in Sakamoto Days Chapter 165 and keep reading to discover the release date, where to read, the expected plot, and more.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Bearded Savage Characters In Anime: From Van Hohenheim To Monkey D. Garp

Sakamoto Days Chapter 165: Release date and where to read

Sakamoto Days Chapter 165 is scheduled for release in Japan on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on May 12 for most fans worldwide, though the exact release time may vary depending on individual time zones. Readers can dive into the action-packed issue on Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

Expected plot in Sakamoto Days Chapter 165

In Sakamoto Days Chapter 165, the battle between Sakamoto and Takamura is expected to continue, with Sakamoto struggling to match the skill and strength of the powerful swordsman. It becomes increasingly apparent that Sakamoto alone may be unable to overcome Takamura's intimidating prowess.

Fans eagerly await the reunion and collaboration between Sakamoto, Akao, and Nagumo. Readers may finally witness the trio joining forces once more as the conflict escalates in Sakamoto Days Chapter 165. Amidst the chaos of the battle, we may also see the return of Gaku, who had been unconscious and dormant until now. However, whether Gaku's reappearance will significantly impact the course of the conflict remains to be seen.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 164 recap

Starting where the previous chapter left off, Sakamoto Days Chapter 164, titled Takamura, plunges readers into the midst of a high-stakes battle against Takamura. Sakamoto, Nagumo, and Uzuki coordinate to attack him simultaneously, but Takamura effortlessly parries their blows with the sheath of his sword. As Takamura unsheathes his blade, the trio instinctively retreats, recognizing the imminent danger.

However, Uzuki, still reeling from his previous injury inflicted by Nagumo, stumbles and falls, leaving himself vulnerable to Takamura's next strike. Nagumo swiftly pulls him back and shields his former adversary from harm.

Amidst the chaos, Sakamoto asks Nagumo about their apparent enmity with Takamura, prompting Nagumo to explain the current circumstances. Classified as Special Class-A Extermination targets, they have inadvertently incurred Takamura's wrath, perceiving them as adversaries in his mission. Nagumo grapples with conflicting emotions, acknowledging Uzuki's culpability in the deaths of his comrades yet finding himself compelled to safeguard him.

Furthermore, Nagumo reflects on Uzuki's creation of Akao's persona as a defense mechanism, born from his memories and designed to shield him from harm. However, Nagumo understands that Akao's existence is fleeting, existing solely within Uzuki's consciousness.

Before Nagumo can broach the topic of their shared past with Uzuki, his momentary distraction proves costly as Takamura seizes the opportunity to deliver a devastating blow, inflicting severe wounds upon Nagumo. In Sakamoto Days Chapter 164, Sakamoto springs into action, shedding his excess weight in a desperate bid to aid Nagumo.

Yet Sakamoto finds himself outmatched by Takamura's overwhelming power and agility. The onslaught escalates as Takamura relentlessly pursues Sakamoto, unleashing a flurry of strikes that carve through walls with ease. Sakamoto realizes that Takamura's strength has surpassed what he had when Sakamoto was still in the Order.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 164 concludes with a glimpse of Kashima's perplexed reaction to the unfolding chaos while the unconscious Gaku begins to move.

For more updates on Sakamoto and Takamura’s fight in the Sakamoto Days manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

