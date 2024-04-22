Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf Anime Netflix Release Date; All We Know So Far

It was this week, through the official socials of Netflix confirmed the final release date of Garouden The Way of the Lone Wolf. Along with this, an all-new trailer visual is out in the public domain. As the fans look forward to the upcoming series, there is a lot more to pack in the new series. Without any further ado, here is all you need to know about the new one.

Garouden The Way of the Lone Wolf: Release Date and Where to Watch

As per the update, Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf anime adaptation will premiere on Netflix on May 23, 2024. All the episodes will be streaming on the official pages of Netflix. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What is Garouden The Way of the Lone Wolf About?

As mentioned in Anime Trending, the plot of Garouden The Way of the Lone Wolf revolves around the story of a boy named Juzo Fujimaki, who is introduced to us as a skilled practitioner of Takemiya-ryu martial arts. Caught between the events of an underground fighting tournament, action and adventure.

Fleeing a troubled past and pursued by a relentless detective, Juzo grapples with formidable adversaries and personal demons. As the story continues with fights and action, much more is to come to the story than what is described.

Staff Updates

Here is a curated list of all the staff members working on the anime so far:

Director: Atsushi Ikariya (Sabikui Bisco)

At last, all the updates will be added to this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel like this.