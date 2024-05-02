Kaiju No 8 Episode 4: New Humanoid Kaiju Appears; Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

Fans are eager to see Kafka's resurgence in the anti-Kaiju selection exam in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 4, buoyed by his increasing proficiency in combat power. However, Kafka and Reno’s journey may not be as devoid of dangers as fans had hoped. Amidst the exhilarating action from the exam, unforeseen threats loom on the horizon, casting a shadow of uncertainty over Kafka and Reno's path forward.

For those who can't help but wonder what fate has in store for the duo, find out what happens next in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 4, and keep reading to discover the release date and more details.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 4: Release date and streaming details

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 4 is set to be released on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 12:30 am JST. This translates to the episode being available on Friday, May 3, around 3:30 pm GMT / 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT. Keep in mind that the exact release time can vary due to time zone differences.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 4 will be available exclusively on Crunchyroll and will be updated weekly. The episodes will be presented in both Japanese with English subtitles as well as English dub.

Expected plot of Kaiju No. 8 Episode 4: Brief spoilers

In Kaiju No. 8 Episode 4, Kafka and Reno will likely try to catch up to and support Kikoru. However, their efforts will pale in comparison to Kikoru's unmatched skill, given how she effortlessly dispatches every Yoju in her path. We should see Kafka begrudgingly acknowledge Kikoru's ability, frustrated by her swift victory.

However, as the exam begins its conclusion, Kaiju No. 8 Episode 4 will see a new, ominous Kaiju emerge, one that spells trouble for the examinees. As the main antagonist of the series, this Kaiju will make his first appearance in the upcoming episode. He has a humanoid structure and the same intelligence as a human being and is much more powerful.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 3 recap

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 3, titled Revenge Match, resumes with the tension between Kafka Hibino and Kikoru Shinomiya reaching a boiling point. As Kikoru confronts Kafka about his Kaiju odor, Reno intervenes, allowing Kafka to relocate his vehicle. Kikoru, impressed by Kafka's strength, vows to outperform him in the upcoming anti-Kaiju selection test's second phase.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 3 then shifts to Kafka undertaking the fitness test portion of the selection test's second phase. Kafka and Reno discuss the test's structure, with Kafka emphasizing the importance of excelling in the fitness component. However, Kafka's performance falls short, particularly when compared to Kikoru's. Her taunts leave Kafka feeling inadequate in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 3, despite his determination to prove her wrong.

Regrouping with Reno, Kafka observes the participants, with Reno singling out Kikoru as the one to watch. Kikoru's return only exacerbates Kafka's insecurities, prompting him to vow to surpass her. Reno reminds Kafka of their specialization in Kaiju clean-up duties, offering a glimmer of hope amidst Kafka's self-doubt.

At the test's next location, the participants are briefed by Hoshina, the Third Division Vice-Captain, on their mission: to capture and exterminate the Kaiju in the area. This leaves Kafka and Reno stunned, but they steel themselves for the challenge ahead. Donning Defense Force Kaiju combat suits, the participants prepare to face the monstrous threat.

It is revealed that Kafka has 0% ability in bringing out the combat power of the combat suit. After being ridiculed for having no talent, Kafka, Reno, and the rest of the group are led to the battlefield, where Hoshino outlines their objectives and strategies. Kikoru's impressive skill immediately shines through as she demonstrates exceptional marksmanship and combat skills.

Meanwhile, Kafka and Reno strategize, focusing on supporting their allies despite their lower combat power. As the test continues in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 3, Kafka's expertise in dismantling Kaiju species proves invaluable as he identifies weaknesses and guides his comrades in battle.

With Kafka's guidance, the group successfully defeats a Kaiju, earning praise from their peers. However, their victory is short-lived as another Yoju emerges, targeting Kafka directly. Sustaining significant injuries, Kafka refuses to give up. With Kikoru's unexpected intervention saving him from certain failures in the exam, Kafka's resolve is strengthened, refusing to succumb to his wounds.

Hoshina's doubts are thwarted as Kafka stands on his broken leg through sheer willpower. Kaiju No. 8 Episode 3 ends as Kafka vows to continue the fight, just as his combat power increases by 0.01.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.