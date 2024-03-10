I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years Season 2 Set To Premiere In 2025; Cast And More Details Explored

Fans of I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years have been waiting for the anime to come back with a second season for quite some time now. Well great news for them! The official website of the anime has announced a 2025 return as well as a teaser visual, returning cast, and revised staff.

I've Been Killing Slimes For 300 Years release date and cast

The first season of the show came out back in 2021, and people have been eagerly waiting for an announcement for season 2 for almost three years now. The I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years website revealed on March 9 that the anime will be back with a second season in 2025. But the release date has not been confirmed yet.

The anime also unveiled a teaser visual illustration for its second season in which we can see some of the main characters of the series. The illustration included Azusa, who is the protagonist, along with Salsha, Halkara, Laika, and Falfa. All the characters can be seen walking on a path through a green field, wearing their familiar attire. The new logo for the second season is also visible in the illustration.

Alongside the illustration and second-season announcement, the website also lets fans know which cast members will be returning to reprise their roles in the second season. This includes Aoi Yuuki as Azusa, Sayaka Harada as Halkara, Minami Tanaka as Shalsha, Kaede Hondo as Laika, Sayaka Senbongi as Falfa, Azumi Waki as Flatorte, Riho Sugiyama as Rosalie, Yukari Tamura as Pecola, and of course, Manami Numakura as Beelzebub.

I've Been Killing Slimes For 300 Years Season 2 plot and other details

I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years is based on Kisetsu Morita’s light novel. The Isekai anime’s Crunchyroll summary says, “After dying of overwork in the real world, I'm reincarnated as an immortal witch, and I spend 300 years enjoying a relaxing life. At some point, though, I end up at level 99. All those years spent killing slimes to make the money to pay the bills gave me a ton of experience points. Rumors of the level 99 witch spread, and soon I'm up to my ears in curious adventurers, duelist dragons, and even a monster girl calling me her mom. I've never been on an adventure, but I'm the strongest in the world... What's going to happen to my relaxing life?” The first season of the anime covered the first four volumes of the light novel series, so the second season will pick it up from the 5th volume.

A few other details of the upcoming season were also revealed in the announcement, including the changes in the staff. The first season of the anime was produced by Revoroot Studios. But the second season will be released under Studio Teddy, who is replacing the director of the first season, Nobukage Kimura, with Kunihisa Sugishima. Hikaru Kodama will be the character designer of the new season while Naohiro Fukushima will be in charge of the script. Kenji Inai is returning to compose the music for the second season as well with Nippon Columbia in charge of the music production.

