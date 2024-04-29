Konosuba Season 3 Episode 4: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Now that Kazuma has promised to find the noble thief, fans can expect the upcoming episode of Konosuba: God’s Blessing On This Wonderful World Season 3 to be filled with more humorous antics and welcome charades.

Don't miss out on the latest adventures of Kazuma and his eccentric companions as they navigate through another hilarious escapade in Konosuba Season 3 Episode 4, and keep reading to find out the release date and more.

KonoSuba Season 3 Episode 4: Release date and where to stream

Konosuba Season 3 Episode 4 is set to be released on Wednesday, May 1st, at 11:30 pm JST / 2:30 pm GMT / 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT. Please note that the exact release time will vary due to time zone differences.

As a weekday show, one episode will be released each week on Wednesdays. In Japan, viewers can catch Konosuba Season 3 Episode 4 on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other Japanese social networks. For global audiences, the anime can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot of Konosuba Season 3 Episode 4

Konosuba Season 3 Episode 4 will likely see Kazuma and his party take on the noble thief case with their usual blend of incompetence and ingenuity. As they delve deeper into the investigation, hilarity is sure to ensue as they stumble upon clues, encounter colorful suspects, and inadvertently complicate matters at every turn.

Meanwhile, Iris may reappear more in the story, perhaps seeking Kazuma's assistance again or getting embroiled in another whimsical adventure alongside him and his companions in Konosuba Season 3 Episode 4. We may also see the return of former characters from earlier seasons, like Lord Alderp in this episode.

KonoSuba Season 3 Episode 3 recap

Konosuba Season 3 Episode 3 is titled A Re-education for This Bright Little Girl. The episode begins with Kazuma entertaining Princess Iris with an embarrassing tale about Darkness. However, Iris's guard, Claire, overhears and chastises Kazuma for not addressing Iris with her proper title. She also confronts Kazuma about his behavior and asks him to cease his antics. Kazuma continues to share bizarre stories with Iris.

The scene then shifts to moments after Kazuma, Iris, and her companions arrive at the castle, where Rain, one of Iris's guards, shows Kazuma around. Kazuma questions his situation, suspecting he's been kidnapped, but Rain insists that Iris invited him willingly.

Back in the present, Kazuma informs Iris about a cultural festival and suggests she open a school. However, an alert about the Devil King's army interrupts their conversation. After the army is suppressed in KonoSuba Season 3 Episode 3, Iris thanks Kazuma for his tales and suggests he return to Axel the following day.

The following scenes depict Kazuma settling into his temporary royal lifestyle, enjoying the perks of his new surroundings. However, his comfort is interrupted when Darkness, Aqua, and Megumin arrive unexpectedly. Ignoring their concerns for him, Kazuma is reluctant to leave.

Iris agrees with Darkness's suggestion that Kazuma should depart but proposes a farewell banquet instead. Kazuma and Darkness exchange banter at the banquet, leading to a comical confrontation. Reflecting on his recent actions, Kazuma confronts Iris about her manipulative behavior. However, their conversation is interrupted by a commotion inside the castle. As they eavesdrop, Iris reflects on Kazuma's departure and expresses her admiration for his unique qualities.

Opening up about her aspirations, Iris discusses her family's magical heritage and dreams of becoming a magic user. Inspired by Iris's musings, Kazuma proposes a plan to catch a noble thief, hoping to prolong his stay at the castle. Despite initial skepticism from Darkness and others, Kazuma's determination wins support from Claire and the nobles. KonoSuba Season 3 Episode 3 concludes with Kazuma realizing the unintended consequences of his actions.

