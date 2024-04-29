Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 456: Potential Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

As the cultural festival draws to a close in Komi Can’t Communicate, Tadano and Komi have grown closer than ever while lending a hand and socializing with their friends and classmates. Don't miss out on the next part of Komi's journey in the upcoming Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 456, and keep reading to find out he release date, where to read the chapter and more.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 456: Potential release date and where to read

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 456 is expected to be released on May 1, 2024, barring any unforeseen delays. Although an official confirmation is pending, fans can look forward to the next chapter as planned. To follow Komi's latest escapades during the cultural festival, readers can access Chapter 456 exclusively on Viz Media's official platforms.

Expected plot of Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 456

In Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 456, the cultural festival continues with various activities and events unfolding throughout the school. With the end of the cultural festival almost here, Tadano and Komi may find themselves drawn into more unexpected situations that test their understanding of each other.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 456 might even see Najimi Osana concoct another mischievous plan that, while comical, will inadvertently bring Tadano and Komi closer together. With the day coming to a close, the class will likely start shutting shop and packing things up.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 455 recap

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 455, titled Understanding Everything, unfolds amidst the vibrant atmosphere of the cultural festival, which, by decision of Acting Director Ichou Setoka, is extended to three days this year. As the day begins, Tadano Hitohito reflects on the peacefulness of the moment, his thoughts interrupted by the captivating presence of Komi Shouko. Their tranquility is short-lived, however, as Setoka and Najimi appear and coerce Tadano into cross-dressing once again, much to the amazement of Komi and Hafuru Ogiya.

Tadano becomes suspicious when he notices someone secretly contacting Najimi, suspecting another one of their dubious schemes. His suspicions are confirmed when Isagi Kiyoko and a special brigade from the Student Council arrive, searching for the sellers of the noodles trampled by Komi, which were not intended for consumption. Tadano observes Najimi fleeing with some of the products and profits, confirming his suspicions.

Despite the chaos, Komi finds amusement in the situation, her smile captivating Tadano once more. Komi confides in Tadano, expressing that her smiles are reserved solely for him, prompting him to realize the depth of his feelings for her. However, he denies being her sole reason for happiness, sparking a playful argument between them that draws attention from their peers in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 455.

Onemine Nene and Otori Kaede mistakenly interpret their exchange as a lovers' quarrel, highlighting the strong bond between Tadano and Komi. Meanwhile, their attention turns to Manbagi Rumiko and Wakai Taketoshi, who are seen walking together. While Tadano is pleased by their camaraderie, Komi's reaction suggests a deeper concern for Rumiko's well-being, surprising Tadano with her protective instincts. As the day draws to a close, Tadano reflects on his growing understanding of Komi and hopes that she feels the same. In Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 455, their unity is observed by Michita Tazumi, who marvels at their bond despite getting lost in the festival's hustle and bustle.

For more updates on Komi’s high school drama in the Komi Can’t Communicate manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

