Log Horizon, Accel World, and Overlord: Level Up With These 10 Anime That Are Like Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling has captivated audiences with its enthralling story of a weak hunter who gains extraordinary powers and levels up in a game-like world – a setup any ordinary person in today's world would thoroughly enjoy. Look no further if you're craving more stories that delve into a character's growth and development through leveling up or training in an MMORPG style. Here are 10 anime that share similarities with Solo Leveling.

10. Grimgar, Ashes and Illusions

Grimgar, Ashes and Illusions follows a group of people who wake up in a fantasy world with no memories and must learn to survive by hunting monsters and leveling up their skills. The anime presents a unique take on the 'stuck in a game' trope, aligning with the essence of Solo Leveling's exploration of virtual worlds and character growth. While the pacing and tone of this anime may be more subdued compared to Solo Leveling, it still explores themes of character growth, camaraderie, and perseverance in the face of adversity.

9. Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (DanMachi)

In DanMachi, adventurers explore dungeons in search of monsters to defeat and treasures to claim, gaining experience and leveling up their skills in the process. When Bell encounters the lonely goddess Hestia, he discovers a newfound determination to achieve his goals, mirroring Sung Jinwoo's encounters with significant figures that propel him on his path to strength. Bell's journey shares striking similarities with Jinwoo's in that both protagonists start off as seemingly weak individuals with humble beginnings, aiming for greatness in their respective worlds.

8. Death March To The Parallel World Rhapsody

In Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody, the protagonist, Ichiro 'Satou' Suzuki, finds himself thrust into a fantastical world that mirrors the RPG game he debugged in his mundane reality, allowing him to easily defeat enemies and level up. This sudden transition echoes the concept of 'Player Rebirth' in Solo Leveling. The protagonist's journey in this anime is less fraught with danger than Solo Leveling, though it still explores similar themes of exploration, adventure, and character progression in an RPG setting.

7. Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious

In Cautious Hero, the hero is summoned to a fantasy world to save it from destruction but is overly cautious in his approach to leveling up and facing challenges. While Cautious Hero may take a comedic spin on the isekai RPG genre, its similarities to Solo Leveling are undeniable. Both series feature overpowered protagonists who employ RPG concepts to level up and face off against demons and monsters. Whether meticulously planning each move or cautiously assessing every situation, both Sung Jinwoo and Seiya Ryuguin exemplify the essence of true heroes in their respective worlds.

6. Log Horizon

In Log Horizon, characters find themselves trapped within the MMORPG Elder Tale, where they must navigate through dungeons, level up their skills, and interact with other players. Just as Sung Jin-Woo in Solo Leveling is characterized by his intelligence and caution, so is Shiroe in Log Horizon. Shiroe is known for his strategic thinking and meticulous planning, often opting for careful consideration over impulsive action. Both series delve into the complexities of virtual reality and the quest for strength and mastery.

5. Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense

In Bofuri, the protagonist Maple unintentionally becomes one of the strongest players in the virtual reality MMORPG NewWorld Online by maxing out her defense stat. While more lighthearted than Solo Leveling, this anime still explores the theme of leveling up and gaining power in a game-like world as they learn new skills, upgrade their equipment, and adapt their playstyle to overcome challenges. The series offers a mix of action, comedy, and adventure, making it enjoyable for fans of gaming-themed stories.

4. Accel World

In Accel World, the protagonist gains access to a virtual reality fighting game where players can level up and gain new abilities to compete in duels. Haruyuki Arita initially appears to be a weak and timid individual in the virtual world. However, he possesses a hidden potential that allows him to access the immensely powerful abilities of the Brain Burst program, turning him into an unstoppable force within the parallel world. Both Accel World and Solo Leveling follow a narrative trajectory where the protagonist starts off as one of the weakest individuals in their respective worlds but gradually ascends to become one of the strongest. This anime explores a well-made virtual world, has ecchi elements, and great mecha combat scenes.

3. Tower of God

Tower of God follows Bahm as he climbs the Tower of God, a mysterious structure that grants wishes to those who reach the top. Bahm possesses an innate power that sets him apart from others, much like Sung Jin-Woo in Solo Leveling. Bam's status as an Irregular grants him abilities beyond those of Regulars, allowing him to navigate the Tower with a level of strength and skill that defies convention. Like Solo Leveling, this anime features a protagonist striving to grow stronger and overcome obstacles in a fantastical setting. The Tower itself serves as a central element in both stories, akin to the dungeons and leveling systems found in RPGs.

2. Overlord

In Overlord, the protagonist finds himself trapped in a virtual reality MMORPG as his character, an immensely powerful skeletal overlord. Like Solo Leveling, the protagonist must navigate through a world filled with challenges, enemies, and mysteries while leveling up his abilities and expanding his influence. Furthermore, both series fully embrace RPG concepts, drawing inspiration from video games and incorporating elements such as character progression, skill acquisition, and strategic combat. Ainz utilizes his extensive knowledge of gaming mechanics to establish dominance over the NPCs and factions within the game world of Overlord, while Jinwoo strategically levels up his abilities and forms alliances to confront powerful adversaries in Solo Leveling.

1. The Rising of the Shield Hero

The Rising of the Shield Hero shares striking parallels with Solo Leveling in terms of its premise and character development. Just like in Solo Leveling, the protagonist Naofumi Iwatani finds himself in a world on the brink of destruction due to monsters, where he must level up and grow stronger to defend against the Waves. The Rising of the Shield Hero incorporates RPG concepts into its storytelling, and both anime feature protagonists who could be considered dark anti-heroes. Naofumi Iwatani, the Shield Hero, is initially ostracized and becomes more cynical and pragmatic in his approach to his role as a hero – much like how Jinwoo found himself exhibiting a darker, more ruthless side, particularly when dealing with those who oppose him or threaten his loved ones.

These 10 anime offer a diverse range of stories that resonate with the themes of Solo Leveling, from characters leveling up and growing stronger to navigating through immersive fantasy worlds filled with danger and adventure. Gear up, sharpen your skills, and embark on an epic journey of leveling up with these captivating series.

