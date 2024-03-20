My Dress-Up Darling Chapter 103: No Chapter Until May; All We Know So Far

The conflict between Masumi and Marin is bound to get resolved in the next outing. However, what is not clear here is the release schedule of the new chapter. With My Dress-Up Darling Chapter 103 lined up as the next release, fans are super excited to catch up with the next cosplay. Here is all we know about the upcoming outing.

My Dress-Up Darling Chapter 103: Release Date and Where to Read

The next edition of Square Enix's Young Gangan Magazine is lined up for a release in May. Thus, the final release date of My Dress-Up Darling Chapter 103 will be that of May 10, 2024. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on this space.

What to Expect Next?

In the next chapter, Masumi might reflect on his behavior and strive to better understand Marin's passion for cosplay. He could apologize to Wakana once again, expressing genuine gratitude for his craftsmanship and kindness. Marin might contemplate her relationship with her father, pondering how to bridge the gap between his traditional views and her modern pursuits.

Meanwhile, Wakana could continue to demonstrate his forgiving nature, perhaps offering Masumi insight into the value of nurturing Marin's creative endeavors. As they visit the shrine, Masumi might initiate a heartfelt conversation with Marin, acknowledging his initial misunderstanding and expressing his unwavering support for her dreams. Through this experience, they could strengthen their bond and embrace each other's differences with newfound appreciation.

My Dress-Up Darling Chapter 103: Previous Chapter Recap

My Dress-Up Darling Chapter 102 started with Marin's father, Masumi, discovering her viral Haniel cosplay. Unable to grasp the concept of virality, Marin explains how influencers contributed to her online fame. Meanwhile, her friends, Miyako and Suzuka, express admiration for her newfound popularity in their group chat. As Marin and Masumi head to the shrines, Marin reveals that she's been recruited by an agent to become a full-time cosplayer, to which Masumi offers his support.

However, he becomes upset upon learning that Marin's friend, Wakana, crafted her intricate costumes, fearing she's exploiting him. They visit the Gojo's, where Masumi apologizes to Wakana for Marin's alleged exploitation. Wakana reassures Masumi that he willingly helped and was compensated for his work. An argument ensues between Masumi and Marin, with Masumi praising Wakana's craftsmanship, leaving Wakana flustered.

Masumi's frustration peaks when he discovers Marin has been dining with the Gojo family. After lunch, Masumi thanks Wakana and invites him to the shrine, but Wakana declines, misunderstanding Masumi's concern as diet. As they depart, Masumi asks Wakana to take care of Marin, inadvertently causing Wakana to think he's tasked with her nutrition. With this, it will be interesting to see what the next of the story holds in store for us. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on this.

