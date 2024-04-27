Oshi No Ko Chapter Chapter 148: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Following the exciting twists of the previous chapter, fans are on the edge of their seats for more on the lives of our protagonists from the idol industry and their gripping personal tales. With each new chapter adding fresh surprises and layers, Oshi No Ko Chapter Chapter 148 is set to be a gripping new chapter within the series. Don’t miss the upcoming chapter and keep reading to find out the release date and more.

Oshi No Ko Chapter Chapter 148: release date and where to read

Oshi No Ko Chapter 148 is set for release on May 8, 2024, at at 12 am JST. Fans worldwide can read the chapter on Wednesday, May 9, around 3 pm GMT / 8 am PT / 11 am ET, though exact timing may vary based on upload speed and individual time zone differences.

For those looking to dive into the latest chapter, it is available on Shueisha's MANGAPlus service. Readers can access it conveniently through their website or by using their mobile app. The platform lets readers access the first three and the latest three chapters for free, or explore the entire series by opting for a premium membership.

Expected plot of Oshi No Ko Chapter Chapter 148

In Oshi No Ko Chapter 148, brace yourself for an intense ride as one part of the tale edges towards a dramatic conclusion. With Ruby's movie part completed, the narrative is hurtling towards ‘The End of the Play.’ Akane, the top star who's been a guiding force for the Hoshino siblings, has made a bold move that could potentially change everything.

Meanwhile, the looming threat of villain Kamiki's plans casts a shadow over Aqua's aspirations. With so much on the line, Oshi No Ko Chapter 148 will likely give us crucial information regarding the fate of our beloved characters.

Oshi No Ko Chapter Chapter 147 recap

Oshi No Ko Chapter 147 titled Wish delves into Ruby's complex and touching reflections as the filming of 15 Years of Lies progresses, unveiling Ai's past. As the movie nears a crucial point, the plot focuses on the characters' interactions, bringing them face-to-face with their deepest feelings and aspirations.

As filming comes to an end, Akane steps in to save Ruby from her father, adding a layer of tension to the already charged atmosphere. Amidst this turmoil, Ruby extends an apology to Hikaru, implicitly acknowledging the need for someone else's aid in her time of uncertainty.

During this moment, Hikaru shares his umbrella with Ruby, a gesture that symbolizes more than just shelter from the rain. It acts as an offer of support and acknowledgment of someone else's struggle. Marked by black stars, Hikaru questions Ruby's long-standing prayers, delving into her deepest wishes in Oshi No Ko Chapter 147.

Ruby confesses her hatred for someone, prompting a philosophical exploration of good versus evil. The narrative questions the concept of blame, suggesting that external pressures often taint a person's character, leading to feelings of resentment and confusion.

As the conversation oscillates between forgiveness and enduring resentment, Ruby grapples with the moral ambiguity of her feelings. She expresses her confusion, desire for divine guidance, and the need to put her thoughts in order. Hikaru, retaining the black stars, suggests that searching inwardly is necessary for clarity, as divine intervention may not provide the answers Ruby seeks. He emphasizes that what Ruby truly wants may be what matters most, urging her to decide her own path.

This leads Ruby to express a profound aspiration: to achieve the dream her mother could not. Her desire to align with her mother's legacy while surpassing it illustrates her drive to carve her own identity amidst the complexities of her emotions and aspirations in Oshi No Ko Chapter 147.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

