ATEEZ confirms collaboration with G-Eazy; to release new remix of hit track WORK Pt.4

ATEEZ, the popular K-pop band will be releasing a new song titled WORK Pt.4. The group will be joining forces with a popular American rapper G-Eazy. The song will be a remix of the title track WORK from their recently released album, Golden Hour: Part.1.

On August 8, 2024, ATEEZ announced the release of a new single titled WORK Pt.4. However, they also announced a surprising collaboration with G-Eazy, which grabbed the fans’ attention instantly.

The song will be a remix version of the group’s title track, WORK, from the newly released album, Golden Hour: Part.1. K-pop bands’ collaboration with Western artists is increasingly becoming popular as it introduces both parties to a wider audience. 


Furthermore, a preview clip of the song was also released alongside the announcement. The song has the same tune and lyrics as the title track. However, the track also consists of a laid-back yet powerful rap verse by G-Eazy. Fans are already excited about the track and they cannot wait to hear it. The song will be releasing on August 9, 2024 at 1 PM KST.


ATEEZ is an eight-member boy group consisting of Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho. The group debuted in 2018 with the EP Treasure EP.1: All to Zero under KQ Entertainment. Known for their powerful performances, distinctive music, and elaborate storytelling, ATEEZ quickly gained a strong international following. 

They became the first K-pop boy band to perform at Coachella on April 11 and 12, 2024. Furthermore, the group also made a comeback in the same year with their tenth mini-album titled Golden Hour: Part.1 alongside the music video for the lead single WORK. 

