Best 7 K-pop covers in 2024 so far: ENHYPEN's I NEED U by BTS, BOL4's Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift, and more

2024 has been an exciting year for K-pop fans, especially with many amazing covers by talented artists. These covers showcase the versatility and creativity of K-pop idols as they put their unique spin on popular songs. From heartfelt ballads to energetic dance tracks, these performances have captivated audiences worldwide.

Some of the standout covers include renditions by groups like BTS, Taylor Swift, and Red Velvet, who have all brought something special to their versions. These covers not only highlight the vocal and dance skills of the artists but also their ability to connect with fans on a deeper level.

Whether through live performances or studio recordings, these K-pop covers have left a lasting impression and continue gaining popularity. Get ready to explore the top K-pop covers of 2024 and enjoy the incredible talent that the K-pop world has to offer.

1. P1Harmony - Fire (BTS Cover)

P1Harmony’s cover of BTS’ Fire at KCON LA 2024 was a standout performance. Their energetic rendition captivated the audience, showcasing their dynamic stage presence and powerful choreography.

The cover not only paid homage to BTS but also highlighted P1Harmony’s unique style and talent. Fans praised the group’s ability to bring a fresh twist to the iconic song, making it one of the most memorable moments of the event. This performance solidified P1Harmony’s reputation as a rising star in the K-pop scene.

ENHYPEN - I NEED U (BTS)

ENHYPEN covers I NEED U by BTS: ENHYPEN put their own spin on BTS’s hit song I NEED U. This cover is part of Spotify’s K-Pop ON! First Crush series.

ENHYPEN’s version is emotional and heartfelt, capturing the essence of the original while adding their unique style. The members’ vocals and harmonies shine, making it a memorable tribute to BTS

ZEROBASEONE - Psycho (Red Velvet)

ZEROBASEONE performed an impressive cover of Red Velvet’s Psycho at KCON LA 2024. Their rendition stays true to the original’s haunting and powerful vibe.

The group’s synchronized dance moves and strong vocals make this performance stand out. Fans loved how ZEROBASEONE brought their energy and charisma to this iconic song

Kep1er - Back Door (Stray Kids)

Kep1er took on Stray Kids’ energetic track Back Door and delivered a dynamic performance. Their cover was showcased at KCON LA 2024, where they impressed the audience with their powerful choreography and stage presence. Kep1er’s version of Back Door is full of energy and excitement, making it a hit among fans

ILLIT - What is Love? (TWICE)

ILLIT covered TWICE’s cheerful and catchy song What is Love? during KCON JAPAN 2024. Their dance practice video shows the group perfectly executing the fun and lively choreography. ILLIT’s performance captures the playful and curious spirit of the original song, making it a delightful watch for fans of both groups

ME:I - SET ME FREE (TWICE)

ME:I covered TWICE’s empowering song SET ME FREE. This cover highlights ME:I’s vocal abilities and stage presence. The group’s performance is filled with confidence and energy, reflecting the song’s message of liberation and self-empowerment. Fans appreciated ME:I’s take on this popular TWICE track

BOL4 - Cruel Summer (Taylor Swift)

BOL4 performed Cruel Summer on the show Begin Again Open Mic. This performance showcases their unique style and emotional depth.

The song, originally by Taylor Swift, gets a fresh twist with BOL4’s indie-pop vibe. The setting is intimate, allowing the audience to connect deeply with the music. Ahn Ji-young’s vocals are captivating, making this cover a memorable experience for fans and new listeners alike

