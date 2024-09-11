When BTS' Jungkook and V jammed to Harry Styles' Falling in LA arm-in-arm; WATCH

BTS’ V and Jungkook’s massive fanbase never fails to showcase the impact they have as musicians and influencers. However, even the K-pop idols have their own fanboying moments. The duo was once seen vibing at Harry Styles’ concert, gifting fans a true ‘Taekook’ moment.

Back in 2021, BTS members were spotted at the English pop star’s tour stop in Los Angeles. In particular, V and Jungkook were seen arm-in-arm passionately singing along to Harry Styles’ Falling as the surrounding crowd held their flashlights.

J-Hope and Jimin were also at the same concert, vibing to the pop stars’ many hits. Later, on their official X (Twitter) handle, BTS even shared a snippet from the concert, showcasing their true fanboy moments.

Harry Styles’ concert left such an impact on the megastar group that Jungkook even surprised ARMYs with a special cover of the English singer’s Falling. Since then, fans have been hopeful about future collaboration between the two stars. Meanwhile, in 2023, the group once again attended Harry Styles’ concert and met with the singer for the first time.

On the work front, BTS hasn’t had an album release in two years. Their last album, Proof, arrived in 2022, before the members’ military enlistment. By December 2023, all seven members had joined their mandatory military service.

On June 12, 2024, The eldest Jin became the first member to return home after completing his 18-month-long enlistment. Next in line to be discharged in J-Hope. By June 2025, the remaining members are expected to return and resume their group activities.

Meanwhile, BTS boys have used this time to advance in their solo careers. Following his discharge, Jin has been keeping busy with a variety show appearances while also preparing his upcoming solo album. SUGA achieved huge commercial success earlier this year with his documentary movie Agust D Tour D-DAY. J-Hope made his comeback with a six-episode docuseries, HOPE ON THE STREET, and an EP of the same name.

On the other hand, RM has released his second solo album, Right Person, Wrong Place, while Jimin also unveiled his sophomore solo album MUSE, reaching new career highs.

Meanwhile, back in March, V released a new solo digital single titled FRI(END)S, and the maknae Jungkook dropped Never Let Go as a song for BTS FESTA 2024.

