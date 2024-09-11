EXO’s Baekhyun makes history as first K-pop soloist in 23 years to have multiple million seller albums with Hello, World release

EXO's Baekhyun made history by becoming the first K-pop solo artist to have multiple albums sell over 1 million copies on Hanteo. On September 10, 2024, his latest mini-album, Hello, World, sold over 1 million copies within just five days of its release on September 6, 2024.

Hello, World recorded 893,214 copies sold on its first day, marking EXO’s Baekhyun's highest first-day sales. By the fifth day, the album had sold around 50,000 additional units, pushing the total to over 1 million copies. Not only did Hello, World become Baekhyun’s best-selling album in first-week sales, surpassing Bambi, but it also earned him the title of triple million-seller as a solo artist.

Hello, World is Baekhyun's third album to surpass 1 million sales on the Hanteo chart, following Delight and Bambi. It has also become Baekhyun's fastest album to reach this milestone. EXO’s Baekhyun recently made his highly anticipated solo comeback with Hello, World, marking his first release since establishing his own company. The mini-album debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes chart in 36 regions worldwide. Additionally, the title track Pineapple Slice also topped the esteemed music chart, further cementing the singer’s global stardom.

As of September 7, Baekhyun’s Hello, World has claimed the No. 1 spot on the iTunes World Albums chart in 36 countries, including India, Malaysia, Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Fiji, Colombia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and more.

The EP also debuted at No. 2 on both the European and Worldwide Albums charts. Meanwhile, the title track Pineapple Slice reached No. 1 on iTunes within a day of its release, topping the chart in 24 regions worldwide, including Thailand, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Panama, Laos, and Kazakhstan, among others.

Hello, World is Baekhyun’s fourth solo album, released on September 6, 2024. It features a total of six tracks, including the title track Pineapple Slice and the B-sides Good Morning, Rendez-Vous, Cold Heart, Woo, and Truth Be Told.

This album marks a new chapter for the EXO member, following the expiration of his individual contract with SM Entertainment. At the beginning of the year, Baekhyun established his own agency, INB100. His bandmates Chen and Xiumin later joined him in pursuing their solo activities.

