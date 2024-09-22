BIGBANG’s Taeyang joins Gummy as congratulatory singers at Jo Se Ho’s October wedding to non-celeb fiancé

Taeyang, the popular South Korean singer, and member of the iconic boy band BIGBANG has been confirmed to be a congratulatory singer at renowned comedian Jo Se Ho’s October wedding to non-celeb fiancé.

On September 22, 2024, Taeyang's agency THE BLACK LABEL confirmed that the BIGBANG member will be singing at Jo Se Ho’s October wedding to a non-celebrity girlfriend that is scheduled to be held privately on October 20.

Taeyang will be joining well-known singer Gummy as a congratulatory singer at the wedding. Jo Se Ho had previously confirmed Gummy would be singing at his wedding on the hit variety show You Quiz on the Block.

Taeyang and Jo Se Ho’s friendship goes back years ago as the You Quiz on the Block host had been the MC for Taeyang and Min Hyo Rin’s wedding after-party in 2018.

In other news, previously, it was reported that Lee Dong Wook would be Jo Se Ho’s best man in the wedding and he had joined the couple for the pre-wedding shoot.

Taeyang debuted as a member of one of the most K-pop iconic boy bands, BIGBANG, on December 22, 2006, with BIGBANG Vol. 1. He made a solo debut with the release of his first extended play or EP Hot on May 22, 2008. It won the Best R&B & Soul Album at the 6th Korean Music Awards.

Advertisement

Taeyang later released his first-ever solo studio album Solar on July 1, 2010, alongside three main singles Where U At, Wedding Dress, and I’ll Be There. The album also featured the hit song I Need a Girl featuring BIGBANG’s G-Dragon.

The international version of the album became the first K-pop album to be released worldwide on iTunes with both an audio and video album.

Most recently, Taeyang made a comeback with his second EP Down to Earth on April 25, 2023, alongside the hit lead track Shoong featuring BLACKPINK’s Lisa. In January of that year, he dropped the collaboration VIBE featuring Jimin of BTS.

Taeyang is currently on a solo world tour The Light Year. Recently, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and Daesung reunited with Taeyang at his solo world tour in Seoul to sing hits like WE LIKE 2 PARTY.

ALSO READ: Song Hye Kyo makes whopping 6 billion KRW profit on Hannam-dong real estate purchased in 2021