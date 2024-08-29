Will Lee Dong Wook be Jo Se Ho’s best man? Reported wedding shoot participation raises anticipation

Lee Dong Wook, the famous South Korean actor who has been captivating audiences for over 25 years now not long ago talked about his good friend, Jo Se Ho getting married soon. And now, according to reports, Lee Dong Wook participated in Jo Se Ho’s wedding shoot, which has led many to believe that the actor might be the best man in the upcoming October wedding.

On August 29, 2024, the South Korean media news outlet Star News reported that Lee Dong Wook participated in his good friend and famous comedian Jo Se Ho’s wedding photoshoot.

Lee Dong Wook reportedly joined Jo Se Ho and his non-celebrity girlfriend for the wedding photo shoot that happened on August 25 somewhere in Seoul. The Tale Nine Tailed actor joined on that day to congratulate his good friend on his wedding.

Since Lee Dong Wook joined Jo Se Ho at the wedding shoot many are led to believe that the actor might fill in as Jo Se Ho’s best man during the comedian’s October wedding.

In other news, Lee Dong Wook joked a few days ago on Yoo Jae Suk’s YouTube show jokingly sulking over the fact that Jo Se Ho and he haven’t seen each other in a while. He even joked that since he is getting married they might not see each other anymore, leaving everyone in stitches.

For those who don’t know, Lee Dong Wook and Jo Se Ho became friends when they worked together on the SBS variety show Roommate in 2014. The duo have remained close friends to this day.

According to the report, not only Lee Dong Wook but also comedian Nam Chang Hee joined Jo Se Ho on the day of the wedding shoot to probably give his congratulations. Nam Chang Hee reportedly will be the host at Jo Se Ho’s wedding party.

Jo Se Ho is set to marry his non-celebrity girlfriend in October this year, the ceremony and reception will be attended by close family and friends.

In other news, Lee Dong Wook recently revealed that he has not been dating anyone as he has become too lazy to date. He also recently launched his official fan club after 25 years in the industry.

