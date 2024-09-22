Song Hye Kyo makes whopping 6 billion KRW profit on Hannam-dong real estate purchased in 2021

Song Hye Kyo, one of the biggest South Korean actresses, has made a whopping profit in real estate through her building in Hannam-dong which she purchased in 2021. She made a whopping 6 billion KRW profit on her building.

On September 22, 2024, the South Korean media outlet News 1 reported that Song Hye Kyo’s building in Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, which she purchased for 19.5 billion KRW has increased in value by 6 billion KRW (over 4 million USD) in just three years.

According to the real estate brokerage called Building Road, Song Hye Kyo’s five-story building was purchased by the The Glory actress in April 2021. The building has a land area of 149.35 pyeong (a Korean unit of measurement equal to 36 square feet) and is located at the entrance of Hannam the Hill apartment complex.

The Descendants of the Sun actress had invested 11.5 billion KRW in cash at the time of purchase while using a bank loan for the remaining 8.5 billion KRW. The building was built in 2014 and has two stories underground and five stpries above with a total area of 445.22 pyeong.

According to the report high-end restaurants, a Michelin Guide Seoul Korean restaurant are tenants in the building. The location of the building is good being only 900 metres away from Hannam Station.

Song Hye Kyo’s building’s land at the time of purchase was 130.57 million KRW per pyeong and since it's an old building most of its value is based on its land value. The current market value is supposed to be 25.53 billion KRW which is an increase of more than 6 billion KRW to the price paid by the actress in 2021.

Advertisement

Song Hye Kyo is one of the most followed and popular actresses hailing from South Korea and is known for her brilliant acting skills. She is at present shooting for her upcoming occult movie Dark Nuns alongside Jeon Yeo Been and Lee Jin Wook.

Meanwhile, her popular K-dramas include The Glory, Encounter, That Winter, the Wind Blows, Descendants of the Sun, Now, We Are Breaking Up, and Full House.

ALSO READ: Family by Choice stars Jung Chaeyeon, Bae Hyun Sung tease Hwang In Yeop during Knowing Bros appearance; Watch