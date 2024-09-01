BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and Daesung reunite at Taeyang’s solo concert The Light Year in Seoul to perform WE LIKE 2 PARTY; Watch

BIGBANG’s Taeyang kicked off his 2024 solo con tour The Light Year in Seoul on August 31. His bandmates G-Dragon and Daesung made guest appearances at the concert, setting the stage on fire. The trio performed their smash-hit track WE LIKE 2 PARTY, while G-Dragon and Taeyang surprised fans with a GOOD BOY performance for the first time in many years.

On August 31, Daesung made a guest appearance at Taeyang’s The Light Year in Seoul concert. The duo made sure to set the stage on fire with their electrifying performance. They gifted fans a 2024 version of BIGBANG’s A FOOL OF TEARS.

On day 2 of Taeyang’s solo concert in Seoul, three current members of the group reunited for the first time in a while.

G-Dragon made his stage comeback after almost 6 years while Daesung returned for the second day of their bandmate’s Seoul concert. The trio made fans reminisce about the good old days with an energetic performance of their 2015 track WE LIKE 2 PARTY. In addition, G-Dragon and Taeyang wowed fans with an amazing performance of their collaborative hit GOOD BOY.

Fans almost felt like crying after receiving the special surprise at Taeyang’s concert.

Watch the clips of G-Dragon and Daesung’s appearance at Taeyang’s concert:

Advertisement

On August 31, Taeyang commenced his 2024 solo con tour The Light Year in Olympic Hall, Seoul. On day 1, his labelmate Jeon Somi also made a guest appearance at the concert, performing her hit tracks Ice Cream and Fast Forward.

On day 2, alongside his bandmates, SEVENTEEN’s BSS was also invited to take the stage. The sub-unit's members Hoshi, Seungkwanm, and DK captivated fans with a power-injecting performance of Fighting. The trio was also spotted enjoying their senior BIGBANG’s performance.

BIGBANG is a legendary boy band that reshaped K-pop history on more than one occasion, paving the way for future groups. Formed by YG Entertainment, the group made its official debut in 2006 with its first self-titled single album and WE BELONG TOGETHER serving as its title track.

Originally a five-piece, two members Seungri and T.O.P parted ways with the group following their controversies. Although there’s no confirmation, there’s still a possibility of BIGBANG's comeback in the future with the current members G-Dragon, Daesung, and Taeyang.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: NewJeans’ chart topper Super Shy becomes their 3rd song to surpass 600 million Spotify streams after OMG and Ditto