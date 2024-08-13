Black Out starring Byun Yo Han, Go Jun: Release date, time, where to watch, plot, cast and more

Black Out is an exciting new K-drama on the horizon, set to deliver an engaging story that will keep viewers guessing as they unravel the mystery behind a perplexing crime.

Release Date and Time of Black Out

Black Out is scheduled to premiere on August 16, 2024, at 9:50 PM KST (6:20 PM IST). New episodes will air every Friday and Saturday.

Where to Watch Black Out?

Black Out will have a premiere on MBC in South Korea.

Genre

Mystery, Crime, Thriller

Plot

Black Out previously also known as Snow White Must Die is based on the best-selling German novel titled Snow White Must Die by Nele Neuhaus. The story takes place in the strange small town of Mucheon Village.

Black Out follows the mind-bending story of a young promising medical student, Go Jung Woo, whose life is thrown into a spiral when he is suddenly accused of murder in a mysterious case with no dead body. However, the circumstances assure that a murder did take place but no corpse is found.

Go Jung Woo is further sent to prison for murder and has to serve 10 years. After serving his time in prison, when Go Jung Woo returns to his town he is met with suspicious and hateful looks. Once he used to be the gem of the town but now everyone looks at him with intriguing glances.

Interestingly, Go Jung Woo does not even remember killing anyone, he has no recollection of the murder adding further to the mystery. After getting released from prison 11 years after the murder charges, he crosses paths with Detective Noh Sang Chul.

Sang Chul tries to pressure Jung Woo to be the killer, but he announces he will find the real culprit and prove himself innocent. The truth about the murder remains distorted even after years as Jung Woo receives confusing texts from an apparent witness of the crime.

Go Jung Woo also starts to get his memory back which further hints at the final reveal of the real culprit and the solving of the mystery of the murder with no dead body. Detective Noh Sang Chul and Go Jung Woo join hands to unearth the truth behind the inexplicable murder. They both trace back steps and investigate the crime scene while trying to piece together what really happened in that eerily simple town.

Black Out will bring an inexplicable mystery to the foreground and try to show the hidden most ugly selves of humans.

Watch Black Out’s trailer here:

Cast

Black Out is bringing as thrilling a cast as its storyline with the famous star Byun Yo Han leading the crime thriller K-drama as the titular character, Go Jung Woo.

Byun Yo Han is a famous South Korean actor who is noted for his unlimited acting prowess and is expected to bring palpable meaning to the role. He was recently seen in the mystery thriller movie Following.

Byun Yo Han’s Go Jung Woo is a man who feels utterly helpless as he can not remember a thing to prove himself innocent and tries desperately to find the real culprit.

Taking the lead beside him is Go Jun who will play the role of Detective Noh Sang Chul, who is assigned to a new case related to Go Jung Woo. He joins Jung Woo in solving the 11-year-old case. He used to be the top detective in a big city but when his bride gets murdered on the wedding day, his whole career is thrown into question.

Go Bo Gyeol will be seen as the top star Choi Na Gyeom who has been in love with Go Jung Woo forever and stood by him even when he was convicted of murder. But her devotion scares as she might be hiding some secret. She was his high school classmate and wished to start a new life with Jung Woo when he was released.

Finally, Kim Bo Ra will bring another layer of mystery to the already thickened plot as she will play the role of Ha Seol, a new resident of Mucheon Village who has her own doubts related to Jung Woo’s murder case. She gets enwrapped in the new strange happenings around Jung Woo.

Supporting Cast

Black Out also brings a shining supporting cast. Beginning with Kwon Hae Hyo who was last seen in Parasyte: The Grey in the role of Hyun Goo Tak, head of Mucheon Police Station. Bae Jong Ok will be seen as Ye Young Sil, a three-term National Assembly member, and Jo Jae Yoon will portray Shim Dong Min, the father of the murder victim. Kim Mi Kyung will play the role of Go Jung Woo’s mother Jung Geum Hee.

