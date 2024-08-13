Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Hye Yoon, Go Min Si, Byun Yo Han and more to receive National Assembly Culture, Sports & Tourism committee chairman's award

The 2024 K-Expo, also known as the 6th Newsis Hallyu Expo, will take place at the Great Hall of the Chosun Palace in Yeoksam-dong, Seoul, starting at 3 PM on August 22. Actor Kim Soo Hyun will be honored with the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Award for his role in tvN's Queen of Tears. The drama became a major hit and set a new record for the highest viewership ratings in tvN history with its final episode.

According to Nielsen Korea, the series finale of Queen of Tears achieved an average nationwide rating of 24.850 percent, surpassing the previous record of 21.683 percent set by the finale of Crash Landing on You in February 2020.

Actress Kim Hye Yoon will receive the National Assembly Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee Chairman’s Award for her outstanding work in the K-drama Lovely Runner. In the series, Kim Hye Yoon portrays Im Sol, a selfless and courageous character who travels through time to save her idol Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok).

Her remarkable performance has brought to life one of the most compelling female characters in recent memory. Without Kim Hye Yoon's exceptional portrayal, Lovely Runner would not have achieved its remarkable success. The series exceeded expectations, becoming one of the most-watched and beloved shows, and the cast was rewarded with a special reward vacation for their achievements.

Actress Go Min Si will receive an award for her performance in the horror and supernatural K-drama Sweet Home, in which she starred across all three seasons. Byun Yo Han will also be honored with the National Assembly Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee Chairman’s Award for his captivating role in Disney+’s Uncle Samsik.

Advertisement

Actor Chae Jong Hyeop and WJSN's Bona will be honored with the Seoul Tourism Foundation CEO Award. Chae Jong Hyeop gained fame with the Japanese drama Eye Love You and recently solidified his status as a romantic comedy star with Serendipity's Embrace. Bona delivered a compelling performance as a victim of school violence in Pyramid Game, showcasing her talent and dedication.

The Korea Creative Content Agency President's Award will be presented to Modhaus CEO Jeong Byeong Gi, also known as Jaden Jeong, for his role in planning and producing the 24-member girl group tripleS. Big Ocean will receive the Hallyu Special Award for being Korea's first hearing-impaired group and for their inspiring and positive impact.

ALSO READ: Lovely Runner’s Kim Hye Yoon and Twenty Five Twenty One’s Kim Tae Ri picked as character inspiration by NINE’s author