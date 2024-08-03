Black Out character posters OUT: Byun Yo Han, Go Bo Gyeol, Go Joon, and Kim Bo Ra hint at a chilling murder mystery

MBC’s upcoming drama Black Out is set to captivate audiences with its chilling narrative and enigmatic characters. Slated to premiere on August 16 at 9:50 p.m. KST, the crime thriller promises to unravel a web of mystery and deception, inspired by the best-selling German novel Snow White Must Die. The newly released posters offer a tantalizing glimpse into the drama's dark and suspenseful world.

Byun Yo Han takes center stage as Go Jung Woo, a man convicted of murdering two classmates 11 years ago. His poster presents him surrounded by unseen hands that obscure his eyes and ears, symbolizing his profound struggle with lost memories. The haunting caption, "I have no memory of killing them, but… I also have no memory of not killing them," echoes his deep frustration and the emotional turmoil of his unresolved past. The tears streaming from behind the hands add a layer of poignancy, hinting at the personal pain and unanswered questions that haunt his character.

Go Joon portrays Detective Noh Sang Chul, who remains skeptical of Go Jung Woo’s innocence. His poster features him covering one eye with his hand, signifying his narrowed perspective on the case. The scar on his forehead suggests a turbulent career, while his intense gaze and the caption, "You… killed someone? And two people at that?" reveal his deep mistrust and the weight of his investigation.

Advertisement

In contrast, Go Bo Gyeol’s character, Choi Na Gyeom, presents a complex mix of devotion and danger. As a top star who is deeply in love with Go Jung Woo, her poster shows her with fingers covering her lips, alluding to secrets she may harbor. Her declaration, "He’s my first love. I… don’t care if he killed someone," underscores her conflicting emotions and the potential risks she is willing to take for love.

Kim Bo Ra’s Ha Seol, a newcomer to Mucheon Village, stands firm and determined, refusing to cover her ears. Her provocative question, "Is he pretending not to remember, or did Go Jung Woo not kill them?" hints at her role in unraveling the village's hidden truths. Her bold stance and refusal to shy away from the unsettling mystery promise to bring a fresh and critical perspective to the unfolding drama.

As the characters' intertwining fates unfold, Black Out invites viewers into a gripping narrative where nothing is as it seems, and the truth is buried deep beneath layers of deception and doubt. With its compelling storyline and complex characters, the drama is poised to become a must-watch for fans of thrilling mysteries.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Uncle Samsik star Byun Yo Han likely to lead new drama Reborn by She Would Never Know director; Report