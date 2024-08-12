The Tyrant starring Kim Seon Ho, Cha Seung Won: Release date, time, where to watch, plot, cast and more

The Tyrant is one of the most awaited K-dramas of the year being headed by some of the top stars of South Korea. The Tyrant promises to bring a dish served with suspense and action along with a story that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Release Date and Time of The Tyrant

The Tyrant is set to premiere on August 14, 2024, at 12:30 PM KST (9 AM IST) with a four-episode run.

Where to Watch The Tyrant?

The Tyrant is set to have a worldwide premiere on the famous OTT platform Disney+.

Genre

Action Thriller, Spy, Science fiction

Plot

The Tyrant is an upcoming masterpiece filled with action, thrill, and spy kicks. The Tyrant intends to bring science fiction and fantasy to a worldview closer to home. The director of The Tyrant, Park Hoon Jung once shared that he extends the universe of the hit Korean movie The Witch franchise.

The Witch follows a neck-and-neck race among powerful individuals who want to get the last sample of a superhuman drug called ‘The Tyrant.’ The story begins when US intelligence unravels a hidden project run by the South Korean government called The Tyrant Project.

Following this, UD asked South Korea to immediately stop all research to put an end to the project and hand over the bioweapon sample to the US. However, the process is disrupted on the way by an unknown attacker, which leads to the disappearance of the last sample.

Advertisement

This sets a breathtaking chase among powerful individuals who want to secure the last sample of the superhuman drug The Tyrant, with different motives pushing them.

The Tyrant Project was secretly headed by the mastermind Director Choi, who works for a government agency but wants to protect the superhuman gene drug. But he is challenged by Im Sang, a former special agent turned hitman who has been given the task of eliminating everyone connected to The Tyrant Program.

The chase for the superhuman gene becomes more complicated, with the US intelligence’s secret agent Paul breaking every rule and person to destroy The Tyrant.

Watch The Tyrant trailer here:

Cast

The Tyrant brings a spectacular star cast to spearhead the chilling, thrilling chase in the upcoming action thriller.

Getting an incredible start with Kim Seon Ho in the lead role of Director Choi, the enigmatic mastermind behind The Tyrant who is willing to cross all limits to protect the superhuman gene from evil people and US intelligence. He challenges anyone who poses a threat, announcing, “The Tyrant is ours”.

Advertisement

Kim Seon Ho has captivated with his strong performance in the noir action film The Childe which has further raised anticipation for his role as Director Choi.

Bringing in the heat is Chae Seung Won, who will portray Im Sang, a ruthless agent turned hitman who kills people without remorse and, in contrast, has a neat demeanor. He brings even more tension to the scene as he wields his gun with finesse.

The menacing, bordering-on-evil Paul will be portrayed by Kim Kang Woo, who hints at his nature by saying what if he kills everyone and steals The Tyrant for himself. He has a devilishly charming smile, which masks his evil plans. He is a disguised member of the US intelligence agency that wants to dispose of The Tyrant, but his dual motives hint at something sinister.

Finally, the chase for The Tyrant is made further interesting by Jo Yoon Soo, who will play the master driver and technician Chae Ja Kyung. She has been given the task of stealing The Tyrant and is relentlessly pursuing it.

Advertisement

Supporting Cast

The anticipation for The Tyrant is further raised by the promising supporting cast, which makes the storyline thicker and more threatening. Moo Jin Sung will be seen portraying Yeon Mo Yong, the person who hires Chae Ja Kyung to steal The Tyrant sample.

Kim Joo Hun will play the role of Director Sa. He works in the same agency as Director Choi, but they never see eye to eye. He clashes with Director Choi and hints at an intense face-off between both of them.

Additionally, Lee Ki Young will play the vice director of Director Choi’s agency, Choi Jung Woo will be seen as Professor Noh, who worked on the superhuman drug with Choi, and Park Hyun Soo as Chief Cho. Cha Son Bae and Jang Young Nam are also expected to appear.

Get ready to stream Kim Seon Ho starrer The Tyrant on August 14 and indulge in breathless action.

ALSO READ: Kim Seon Ho becomes an enigmatic presence safeguarding The Tyrant program in new stills; see PICS