BLACKPINK’s Jennie officially launches X profile; account crashes due to overwhelming fan response

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has officially launched her own X (formerly known as Twitter) account. The account experienced a crash due to the overwhelming number of fans eager to check it out. On September 30th KST, Jennie debuted her profile to engage with her fanbase.

On September 19, Jennie’s agency, ODD ATELIER, announced the launch of her solo Weverse community through an Instagram story. Shortly after, the BLACKPINK member shared her first video message for fans, saying, “Hi, everyone, this is Jennie. I’m so excited to connect with you in my personal Weverse community. You can expect a variety of updates and content from me here. I hope we can create many special memories together on Weverse.” While BLACKPINK as a group is already on the platform, Jennie is the first member to establish a solo community.

After officially joining Weverse, Jennie has also launched her X account, where she can interact with fans more personally and share updates about her upcoming solo endeavors. The account is under her full name, @jennierubyjane, and features the same profile photo as her Instagram.

Given Jennie’s popularity, it was no surprise that her account crashed as soon as it opened. The overwhelming number of fans flocking to check it out caused glitches, resulting in no feed or follower counts displaying. With her immense fanbase and status as a member of one of the biggest female K-pop groups, her account quickly amassed a large following.

On the work front, BLACKPINK’s Jennie is diligently preparing for her first solo album release. She recently signed with Columbia Records, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment. Following this high-profile signing, she launched her own website and initiated a countdown that concluded on September 19 at 8 AM KST.

On September 29, Jennie shared an exciting clip on her Instagram with the caption “Presenting.” In the video, she addresses all the PRETTY GIRLS, encouraging them to channel motivation through her six PRETTY GIRL MANTRAs: they are driven, practice self-love, love animals, sleep well, treat themselves, and avoid drama.

The BLACKPINK member is seen embodying her own mantra in the clip, showcasing various moods and expressions. The teaser quickly garnered millions of views on her Instagram page within just 5 hours of its release, highlighting the immense anticipation for her solo comeback.

Meanwhile, while Jennie has been featured on other artists’ songs for some time, her official solo releases have been eagerly awaited since 2023. After her 2019 solo debut with SOLO, the BLACKPINK member has released only one additional song—a special English single titled You & Me.

