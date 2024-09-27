BLACKPINK's Rosé signs with American label Atlantic Records for upcoming international ventures, joining Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and more

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has joined American label Atlantic Records for her upcoming solo activities on international scale. Atlantic Records is home to talented artists Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and more.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is gearing up for more global activities with Atlantic Records! On September 27, THEBLACKLABEL announced that Rosé has signed an exclusive contract with Atlantic Records to explore new opportunities in the global music market.

Following YG Entertainment’s announcement that the BLACKPINK members would be renewing their contracts as a group and not individually for solo activities, Rosé signed with THEBLACKLABEL earlier this year in June.

On September 26, 2024, Rosé shared a message with her fans on Instagram, revealing the title of her upcoming track. She wrote, “Vampirehollie..?!” adding an exclamation and question mark to hint at its release coming soon.

Fans are buzzing with excitement for Rosé’s upcoming single, Vampirehollie. The BLACKPINK member first teased the song with a snippet on February 11, 2024, coinciding with her 27th birthday. In other news, Rosé recently released a cover of Coldplay’s iconic song Viva La Vida, originally released in 2008, for the trailer and finale of the hit South Korean series Pachinko 2, starring Lee Min Ho, Kim Min Ha, Steve Noh, and others.

After parting ways with YG Entertainment alongside Lisa, Jennie, and Jisoo, Rosé signed an exclusive contract for her solo activities with THEBLACKLABEL on June 18. She will continue participating in group activities under the old agency.

Advertisement

Rosé debuted as a member of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK on August 8, 2016, with the release of their single album SQUARE ONE, featuring the hit tracks WHISTLE and BOOMBAYAH.

She made her solo debut with the single album R on March 12, 2021, showcasing the tracks On The Ground and Gone. The music video for On The Ground broke PSY’s record for the most viewed music video by a Korean soloist in 24 hours, a record he held for eight years.

The title track, On The Ground, infused with electro-pop vibes, was crafted specifically for a global audience, reflecting the group's expanding international presence. With its synth-pop touches, the song draws from Rosé's personal struggles and her journey to overcome them. This emotionally charged buildup helped establish her as a modern pop icon.

Meanwhile, the B-side Gone beautifully showcases the breathy softness of Rosé’s voice. This soft rock-infused romantic ballad explores her feelings toward a lost love, as memories of the past continue to haunt her.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jennie teases October 11 comeback date for previously hinted solo single