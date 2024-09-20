BLACKPINK’s Jennie joins Weverse ahead of highly-anticipated first solo album release; Here’s where to follow her

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is currently gearing up for her long-awaited solo comeback. While keeping busy with a variety of activities, the K-pop idol has launched a solo Weverse community to better interact with the fans. Joining the platform, she has shared a brief video message greeting the fans.

On September 19, Jennie’s agency ODD ATELIER shared an Instagram story, announcing Jennie’s solo Weverse community launch. Shortly after, the BLACKPINK member shared her first video message for the fans saying, “Hi, everyone, this is Jennie. I’m so excited to meet you through my personal Weverse community. You can find a variety of updates and content from me here. Hope to make lots of special memories together on Weverse.”

Although BLACKPINK as a group is already on the platform, Jennie is the first member to launch a solo community.

Watch her video message below, along with check out where to follow here:

On the work front, Jennie seems to be rigorously preparing for her first solo album release. She has recently signed with Columbia Records, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment. Following the high-profile signing, she launched her own website and started a countdown which ended on September 19 at 8 AM KST.

After it ended, she shared a brief audio message addressing fans as Rubies, which stirred up quite a controversy. In particular, netizens pointed out that Kwon Eunbi’s fandom is known as RUBI, criticizing her agency OA for lack of research.

However, ODD ATELIER soon clarified that she merely used the term to address her fans. Rubies is not the official fandom name for Jennie’s solo career. Despite their explanation, she continued to face backlash. Netizens pointed out that her agency only came up with a statement after the situation led to confusion.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, recently, the SOLO singer recently acquired the trademark rights for her English name Jennie Ruby Jane, hinting at releasing her new solo music under this name.

In other news, she was recently spotted hanging out with GOT7’s BamBam in LA. Their paparazzi photos led to unexpected dating rumors. Later, OA dismissed the speculations saying that they only shared a meal merely as friends.

ALSO READ: Here’s why BLACKPINK’s Jennie greeting fans as Rubies stirred up controversy with Kwon Eunbi's fans