'Worked in fashion': BLACKPINK's Jennie reveals alternative career choice if she hadn't been K-pop idol on My Name is Gabriel

In the September 27th episode of JTBC's My Name is Gabriel, BLACKPINK’s Jennie transformed into Maria, a farmhouse B&B owner from Paliano, near Rome, Italy, born in 1996. Produced by PD Kim Tae Ho, renowned for the hit MBC program Infinite Challenge, My Name is Gabriel is a variety show that follows cast members as they immerse themselves in the lives of others abroad for 72 hours.

In a pre-show interview, when asked, "What would you be doing if you weren’t a celebrity?" Jennie shared that she often discusses this with her friends. She mentioned that she would likely have pursued a career in fashion, as she loves planning. Jennie expressed her belief that she would make a great event planner and conveyed her excitement about stepping into Maria’s life.

After finishing a fashion show in Capri, Italy, Jennie arrived at the ranch and was greeted by a friendly woman named Roberta, who was a close friend of Maria’s. Jennie felt a bit flustered at first; it wasn’t easy to adjust to this new environment.

Roberta mentioned that Maria often visited the horse farm and introduced Jennie to Bambi, a horse Maria adored. As Jennie brushed Bambi's mane, she felt a strong connection and was flooded with childhood memories. She recalled feeding apples and carrots to horses, and how even when her family called her to return to Korea for the holidays while she was in New Zealand, she would insist she was staying at the horse farm.

Advertisement

After unpacking, Jennie enjoyed dinner with Maria’s mother, who shared her story of moving to the countryside after suffering a stroke at just 21. With passion, Maria’s mother spoke about the beauty of life in nature, emphasizing that love is a choice. “You could go elsewhere, but you choose not to,” she said. Jennie nodded in agreement, feeling deeply moved by her words.

The next day, the BLACKPINK member began her official duties at the B&B, heading into the city to pick up guests. Speaking fluent English, she drove three young Italian men back in a truck. One of the guests glanced at her and said, “You look really familiar,” sparking a hint of excitement for what might unfold in the next episode.

Watch the video here-

During her 72-hour journey as Maria, Jennie embraces a range of tasks, from picking up guests and preparing meals to hosting banquets and conducting cooking classes. The episode will highlight the special bond between Maria (Jennie) and her mother, showcasing their heartwarming interactions as they work side by side at the guesthouse.

Advertisement

Fans can also look forward to Jennie’s culinary talents on display as she harvests fresh ingredients from the farm and cooks homemade meals for her guests. Don’t miss Jennie’s episodes of My Name is Gabriel, airing on September 27 and October 4 at 10:30 PM KST, 7:00 PM IST!

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Rosé signs with American label Atlantic Records for upcoming international ventures, joining Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and more