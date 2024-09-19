BLACKPINK's Jennie's agency clears misunderstanding surrounding fandom name; clarifies it’s not Rubies

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s agency has clarified a misunderstanding regarding the artist’s fandom name. They addressed the confusion surrounding Jennie's use of the term Rubies to greet her fans.

On September 19, BLACKPINK’s Jennie released a brief voice message on her agency’s official website, greeting her fans as Rubies. In the message, she said, “Hi, Rubies! It’s Jennie. Stay tuned, and see you soon. Love you. Bye!”

This led to speculation that Rubies might become her official fandom name. However, since singer Kwon Eun Bi’s fandom is also called RUBI, some fans raised questions about the potential for confusion between the two fandom names.

In response, Jennie’s agency, OA Entertainment, clarified that she was simply using the term Rubies to address her fans in a news update, and this did not constitute an official announcement of her fandom name. They emphasized that Rubies is not the official fandom name for her solo career.

Previously, Jennie registered a trademark for “Jennie Ruby Jane,” which is her full name in English. She is now preparing to make a comeback with a new solo single in October after signing a partnership with the major American record label Columbia Records.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's Jennie has created a buzz in the K-pop world with a mysterious countdown timer on her personal website. Set to conclude at 8 AM KST on September 19 (7 PM EST on September 18 for international fans), the timer has fans eagerly speculating about what the global star might reveal next.

This exciting development follows Jennie’s recent signing with Columbia Records, a prestigious division of Sony Music Entertainment. Joining the ranks of music royalty like Beyoncé, Adele, and Harry Styles, Jennie’s partnership has heightened anticipation for her upcoming solo projects. In her announcement, she hinted at new music possibly releasing as early as October, further intensifying the excitement surrounding the countdown.

The unveiling of the countdown timer has fans buzzing, with many speculating it could signal the release of Jennie’s next big single. In 2023, she made her acting debut alongside The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp in The Idol. While the show received mixed reviews, her OST, One of the Girls, became a chart-topping hit. Her last solo track, You & Me, was released in October 2023, making this upcoming reveal even more exciting. The anticipation is electric, with fans eagerly speculating and trending hashtags to amplify the hype surrounding the countdown.

As the countdown nears its final moments, the excitement keeps building. Fans are eagerly anticipating what Jennie will reveal next, hoping it could signal the start of another major hit in her solo career. The countdown’s conclusion promises to be an exhilarating moment for Jennie’s fans worldwide, marking a new chapter in her already impressive journey.

