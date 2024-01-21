BLACKPINK's Jennie tops January's girl group member brand reputation rankings; SNSD's Taeyeon and NewJeans' Hanni follow

BLACKPINK's Jennie topped the rankings for January's girl group member brand reputation. The idol recently launched her own label for her solo activities and hence has created a lot of buzz. She was followed by Girls' Generation's Taeyeon and NewJeans' Hanni. Here is a look at the fill rankings.

On January 21, the girl group member brand reputation rankings were released taking into account the activities of the idols from December 21 to January 21. BLACKPINK's Jennie took the first position on the list. She has been in the news for a while as she announced that she established her own label to handle her solo activities. On top of that, she also appeared in Red Carpet with Lee Hyori. The idol is a cast member in the much-anticipated variety show Apartment 404. Her positivity-negativity analysis also showed a score of 91.05 percent positive reactions.

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon took the second spot with a brand reputation index of 3,135,044. NewJeans' Hanni's brand reputation index was 2,539,275, placing her in the third spot.

The Korean Business Research Institute revealed the brand rankings giving a brief idea about how these girl group members performed in the last month. These brand reputation rankings are measured using consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes.

Girl group member brand reputation rankings for January

BLACKPINK’s Jennie Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon NewJeans’ Hanni aespa’s Karina BLACKPINK’s Jisoo BLACKPINK’s Lisa NewJeans’ Haerin aespa’s Winter NewJeans’ Danielle Red Velvet’s Wendy NewJeans’ Minji Girls’ Generation’s YoonA Red Velvet’s Joy BLACKPINK’s Rosé Girls’ Generation’s Yuri Red Velvet’s Seulgi NewJeans’ Hyein Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon IVE’s Jang Won Young LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha IVE’s An Yu Jin WJSN’s Yeoreum TWICE’s Jihyo (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon Red Velvet’s Irene Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun IVE’s Gaeul OH MY GIRL’s Arin OH MY GIRL’s YooA aespa’s Giselle

