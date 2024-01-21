BLACKPINK's Jennie tops January's girl group member brand reputation rankings; SNSD's Taeyeon and NewJeans' Hanni follow

BLACKPINK's Jennie took the top spot on January's girl group member brand reputation rankings, followed by SNSD's Taeyeon and NewJeans' Hanni.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on Jan 21, 2024  |  12:56 PM IST |  5.8K
Jennie, Taeyeon, Hanni: ODD ATELIER, SM Entertainment, ADOR
Jennie, Taeyeon, Hanni: ODD ATELIER, SM Entertainment, ADOR

BLACKPINK's Jennie topped the rankings for January's girl group member brand reputation. The idol recently launched her own label for her solo activities and hence has created a lot of buzz. She was followed by Girls' Generation's Taeyeon and NewJeans' Hanni. Here is a look at the fill rankings. 

BLACKPINK's Jennie, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon and NewJeans' Hanni reign girl group member brand reputation rankings for January 

On January 21,  the girl group member brand reputation rankings were released taking into account the activities of the idols from December 21 to January 21. BLACKPINK's Jennie took the first position on the list. She has been in the news for a while as she announced that she established her own label to handle her solo activities. On top of that, she also appeared in Red Carpet with Lee Hyori. The idol is a cast member in the much-anticipated variety show Apartment 404. Her positivity-negativity analysis also showed a score of 91.05 percent positive reactions.


Girls' Generation's Taeyeon took the second spot with a brand reputation index of 3,135,044. NewJeans' Hanni's brand reputation index was 2,539,275, placing her in the third spot.

Related Stories

korean
WATCH: ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao charms in debut OST I WANNA KNOW for Transit Love 3 MV
korean
PICs: BLACKPINK's Jennie and GOT7's Yugyeom's surprise appearance at WOODZ's concert

The Korean Business Research Institute revealed the brand rankings giving a brief idea about how these girl group members performed in the last month. These brand reputation rankings are measured using consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes. 


Girl group member brand reputation rankings for January 

  1. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  2. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  3. NewJeans’ Hanni
  4. aespa’s Karina
  5. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  6. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  7. NewJeans’ Haerin
  8. aespa’s Winter
  9. NewJeans’ Danielle
  10. Red Velvet’s Wendy
  11. NewJeans’ Minji
  12. Girls’ Generation’s YoonA
  13. Red Velvet’s Joy
  14. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  15. Girls’ Generation’s Yuri
  16. Red Velvet’s Seulgi
  17. NewJeans’ Hyein
  18. Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon
  19. IVE’s Jang Won Young
  20. LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha
  21. IVE’s An Yu Jin
  22. WJSN’s Yeoreum
  23. TWICE’s Jihyo
  24. (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon
  25. Red Velvet’s Irene
  26. Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun
  27. IVE’s Gaeul
  28. OH MY GIRL’s Arin
  29. OH MY GIRL’s YooA
  30. aespa’s Giselle

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK and NewJeans maintain steady hold at top of January K-pop girl group brand reputation rankings

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Moumita Chakraborty

Moumita Chakraborty did her Master of Arts in Mass Communication and has been writing professionally since 2022. She is a

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors
Latest Movies: Creed III
Upcoming Movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...

Read more

Movie

The Crown Season 6

The Crown Season 6
Drama, Biography, History

The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...

Read more

Latest Articles