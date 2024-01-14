BLACKPINK and NewJeans maintain steady hold at top of January K-pop girl group brand reputation rankings

BLACKPINK and NewJeans reigned the brand reputation rankings once more and took the top spots for January. Here is a look at the full list.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on Jan 14, 2024
BLACKPINK and NewJeans topped the list of K-pop girl group brand reputation rankings once again for the month of January. BLACKPINK regained the top spot in December and maintained its spot once more. NewJeans and IVE on the other have been placed in the top three consistently. Here is a look at the full list. 

BLACKPINK and NewJeans top January K-pop girl group brand reputation rankings

BLACKPINK maintained a steady hold on the K-pop girl group brand reputation rankings for January with a brand reputation index of 4,675,078 and placed itself in the first spot. Their positivity-negativity index received a 93.54 percent positive score. NewJEans held on to the second position with a brand reputation index of 4,068,692. 

The Korean Business Research Institute revealed the brand rankings giving a brief idea about how these girl groups performed in last one month. These brand reputation rankings are measured using consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes . 

January K-pop girl group brand reputation rankings 

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. NewJeans
  3. IVE
  4. TWICE
  5. LE SSERAFIM
  6. aespa
  7. Girls’ Generation
  8. (G)I-DLE
  9. Red Velvet
  10. BABYMONSTER
  11. WJSN
  12. OH MY GIRL
  13. fromis_9
  14. APRIL
  15. NMIXX
  16. MAMAMOO
  17. ITZY
  18. STAYC
  19. LOONA
  20. H1-KEY
  21. Dreamcatcher
  22. Apink
  23. Kep1er
  24. cignature
  25. LABOUM
  26. Girl’s Day
  27. tripleS
  28. ALICE
  29. NATURE
  30. woo!ah!

