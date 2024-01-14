BLACKPINK and NewJeans maintain steady hold at top of January K-pop girl group brand reputation rankings
BLACKPINK and NewJeans reigned the brand reputation rankings once more and took the top spots for January. Here is a look at the full list.
BLACKPINK and NewJeans top January K-pop girl group brand reputation rankings
BLACKPINK maintained a steady hold on the K-pop girl group brand reputation rankings for January with a brand reputation index of 4,675,078 and placed itself in the first spot. Their positivity-negativity index received a 93.54 percent positive score. NewJEans held on to the second position with a brand reputation index of 4,068,692.
The Korean Business Research Institute revealed the brand rankings giving a brief idea about how these girl groups performed in last one month. These brand reputation rankings are measured using consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes .
January K-pop girl group brand reputation rankings
- BLACKPINK
- NewJeans
- IVE
- TWICE
- LE SSERAFIM
- aespa
- Girls’ Generation
- (G)I-DLE
- Red Velvet
- BABYMONSTER
- WJSN
- OH MY GIRL
- fromis_9
- APRIL
- NMIXX
- MAMAMOO
- ITZY
- STAYC
- LOONA
- H1-KEY
- Dreamcatcher
- Apink
- Kep1er
- cignature
- LABOUM
- Girl’s Day
- tripleS
- ALICE
- NATURE
- woo!ah!
