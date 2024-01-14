BLACKPINK and NewJeans maintain steady hold at top of January K-pop girl group brand reputation rankings

BLACKPINK and NewJeans topped the list of K-pop girl group brand reputation rankings once again for the month of January. BLACKPINK regained the top spot in December and maintained its spot once more. NewJeans and IVE on the other have been placed in the top three consistently. Here is a look at the full list.

BLACKPINK and NewJeans top January K-pop girl group brand reputation rankings

BLACKPINK maintained a steady hold on the K-pop girl group brand reputation rankings for January with a brand reputation index of 4,675,078 and placed itself in the first spot. Their positivity-negativity index received a 93.54 percent positive score. NewJEans held on to the second position with a brand reputation index of 4,068,692.

The Korean Business Research Institute revealed the brand rankings giving a brief idea about how these girl groups performed in last one month. These brand reputation rankings are measured using consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes .

January K-pop girl group brand reputation rankings

BLACKPINK NewJeans IVE TWICE LE SSERAFIM aespa Girls’ Generation (G)I-DLE Red Velvet BABYMONSTER WJSN OH MY GIRL fromis_9 APRIL NMIXX MAMAMOO ITZY STAYC LOONA H1-KEY Dreamcatcher Apink Kep1er cignature LABOUM Girl’s Day tripleS ALICE NATURE woo!ah!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: NewJeans, IVE, (G)I-DLE top November 2023 K-pop Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings, BLACKPINK falls behind