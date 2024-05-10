Freya Allan understands how Liam Hemsworth might feel stepping into the lead role in The Witcher after Henry Cavill's departure. Hemsworth was announced as the new Geralt of Rivia in October 2022, which upset some die-hard fans. The reasons behind Cavill leaving were unclear, but it's said to be due to creative differences.

Freya Allan asks The Witcher fans to give Liam Hemsworth a chance

In an interview with Collider, Allan, who plays Princess Cirilla (Ciri) in the series, hopes fans will give Hemsworth a chance. She said, "I don’t want to speak for him, but from what I’ve understood, I feel like he’s really wanting to try and bring the heart. He’s been training.."

Allan continued, "I feel sorry for him, honestly, because, number one, that fan base can be very attack-y, and it’s not an ideal situation to be in taking up someone else’s role. But I’m really excited to see what he does. And he’s such a lovely guy. I just hope that people give him the time of day, you know?"

The producers aim to stay faithful to the original books in season four, as they felt season three didn't resonate as well with fans due to deviations from the source material. The departures from the books were rumored to be a factor in Cavill's decision to leave, and even the author, Andrzej Sapkowski, had concerns reports Collider.

Season four promises to answer many questions about the characters' fates after being separated in the previous season and facing numerous threats in a war-torn land.

When asked about Princess Crilla's journey in the upcoming season and if there is an impact of the new Geralt on her character, Allan shared "Not really, because our characters, all the storylines are going their separate ways this season. So it’s very much my own journey. Obviously, Geralt’s always going to have a massive weight on my character, but it’s very much her."

Freya further told the outlet, "She’s got a lot going on this season. She goes to some very dark places within herself, and also just discoveries, and coming into being a woman, basically. So yeah, she’s got her own separate thing. There isn’t much of an interaction there."

Liam Hemsworth on becoming the new Geralt of Rivia

In his previous Instagram post, Liam Hemsworth stated, “As a ‘Witcher’ fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honored that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into ‘The Witcher’ world.”

Last month Netflix shared also a video of the Season 4 table read, which included Liam Hemsworth with other cast members such as Anya Chalotra playing Yennefer of Vengerberg, Freya Allan as Ciri, Joey Batey as Jaskier the bard, Cassie Clare as Philippa Eilhart, the witch, and Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz of Roggeveen, the mage.

About the Witcher Season 4

While plot details for Witcher Season 4 are kept under wrap, the official synopsis revealed by the show states, “After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri, who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire and finding one another again.”

Earlier the show revealed that season four will also introduce new characters, including Regis, played by Laurence Fishburne, along with other stars like Sharlto Copley, James Purefoy, and Danny Woodburn.

