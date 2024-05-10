Yodha OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Sidharth Malhotra's action thriller

Sidharth Malhotra started the year with a bang with the theatrical release of the action thriller film Yodha. Produced by Karan Johar, the movie also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

Finally, the movie is available online for the audience to binge-watch in the comfort of their homes. Read on to know where you can enjoy the hijack film.

Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha makes its OTT debut

After entertaining the audience with Mission Majnu last year, Sidharth Malhotra joined hands with directors Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha to lead Yodha. Well, if you weren’t able to catch the action on the big screen, then you are in luck as the film just dropped online.

The actor took to his Instagram post and shared the poster of the film. The caption announcing the big news read, “When danger closes in, courage soars high. #YodhaOnPrime, watch now.” This means the audience will now be able to watch the action-thriller on the OTT platform Prime Video. Yodha was theatrically released on March 15, 2024.

Soon after, Sid’s excited fans expressed their happiness in being able to watch the film free of cost on the online platform. A user wrote, “One of your best performance proud is an understatement,” while another penned, “Outstanding performance #Yodha sid.” A third one opined, “Weekend ab mast bitne wala hai kyuki Yodha is here.”

Yodha’s Raashii Khanna opens up on receiving love for her role

In an interview with India Today, Raashii Khanna, who plays the role of Priyamvada in the film said that her job is to deliver her best and to make sure that the audience is enjoying her part. “Because if a film works, but you don't work, then that's sad in a way. So, I'm really happy with the reactions I'm getting. This is amazing. It was a very nice moment and a very nice feeling that I had,” she added.

Apart from Sid, Disha, and Raashii, the movie also stars Ronit Roy as Major Surender Katyal, Tanuj Virwani as Sameer Khan, Sunny Hinduja as Jalal, and many other talented artists.

