BLACKPINK’s Jennie surpasses her own Billboard Hot 100 record; ranks as highest-charting female K-pop soloist

BLACKPINK's Jennie is creating a historic moment on the Billboard Hot 100. She has surpassed her own previous record, standing as the highest-charting female K-pop soloist with One Of The Girls. One of the Girls is a collaborative track featuring Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd, South Korean singer and rapper Jennie, and French-American actress and singer Lily-Rose Depp.

Dropped on December 8, 2023, it serves as the lead single from The Idol Episode 4 (Music from the HBO Original Series), an EP featuring music from the fourth episode of the HBO show The Idol, in which these three artists play key roles.

BLACKPINK Jennie’s Billboard Hot 100 record

BLACKPINK's Jennie made history last week by securing the highest position ever attained by a female K-pop artist on the Hot 100, Billboard's weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States. The collaborative track One of the Girls, featuring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp from the HBO series The Idol, reached an impressive No. 69 on the chart.

As of January 17 local time, Billboard announced that One of the Girls has reached a new peak at No. 61 in its third week on the Hot 100, surpassing its previous record as the highest-charting song by a female K-pop soloist. One of the Girls also achieved new heights, reaching No. 7 on Billboard's Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 10 on the Global 200 this week.

Watch One Of The Girls here-

BLACKPINK Jennie's recent activities

On December 24, BLACKPINK's Jennie introduced her new label called OA (ODD ATELIER). She has inaugurated the official Instagram account for her newly founded agency, sharing profile images, the company logo, and a message in both Korean and English.

Earlier reports indicated that in November, Jennie from BLACKPINK established her own label, a move she didn't initially confirm. It was only later that she officially acknowledged the news by launching the OA Instagram account. While all BLACKPINK members (Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa) have recently renewed their exclusive contracts with YG Entertainment, securing their ongoing collaboration for group activities, Jennie's solo ventures will now be overseen by her independent company, OA.

