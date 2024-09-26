BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s One Of The Girls becomes most streamed song by K-pop female artist on Spotify

Jennie from the K-pop group BLACKPINK has set a new record with her song, One of the Girls from the web series, the Idol. The song is a collaboration between The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, starring in the series alongside Jennie, her debut acting project. This milestone only proves the K-pop star’s undeniable popularity among fans.

On September 25, 2024, One Of The Girls by BLACKPINK’s Jennie becomes the most streamed song by a K-pop artist on the music streaming platform Spotify. It has managed to accumulate more than 1.237 billion streams on the platform. Lisa’s solo track Money follows close behind with a total of 1.236 billion streams alongside BLACKPINK’s How You Like That with 1.065 billion plays.

Earlier today, Jennie teased her possible solo album with a new clip on her Instagram profile. In the short snippet, she can be seen sticking a flyer on the wall which has text written in bold, ‘CALLING ALL PRETTY GIRLS.’ Previously, the artist stated that she is working on her debut record and will be releasing it soon. Moreover, according to rumors, her album is slated to drop by the end of 2024.

The artist established her own company, Odd Atelier, at the start of 2024. After leaving YG Entertainment, she will venture her solo career through it. However, she is still a member of BLACKPINK and will work closely with her previous company for group activities.

Jennie made her debut as a K-pop idol alongside Lisa, Jisoo, and Rose in BLACKPINK in 2016. The group became extremely popular and has become one of the leading girl groups worldwide. Furthermore, Jennie was the first member to debut as a solo artist and released the single titled SOLO. The artist also released the single You & Me in 2023, which she first performed during the group's BORN PINK world tour. Later, a performance video was released for the track.