Excited for Kesari: Chapter 2? Here are 5 Akshay Kumar films on Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar where he plays real-life characters
From portraying entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham in Pad Man to playing Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, here are Akshay Kumar’s films based on real-life characters.
In his extensive film career, Akshay Kumar has worked in movies across genres. He is also someone who has impressed the audience with his portrayal of roles inspired by the lives and stories of real-life heroes. Ahead of the release of Kesari: Chapter 2, here are five films in which Khiladi Kumar played real-life characters.
5 Akshay Kumar films inspired by real-life characters:
1. Pad Man
Where to watch: Netflix
Pad Man is a commendable movie that tells the tale of entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham. In the R. Balki comedy-drama, Akshay Kumar was seen as Lakshmikant Chauhan, inspired by Muruganantham, who made low-cost sanitary pads for women in rural areas. The commercially successful movie also won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.
2. Mission Mangal
Where to watch: Jio Hotstar
In Mission Mangal, Kumar is seen playing scientist Rakesh Dhawan, based on the role of Mylswamy Annadurai in the Mars Orbiter Mission. The drama film helmed by Jagan Shakti also features actors like Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, and others.
3. Rustom
Where to watch: Zee5
Rustom is a suspense thriller inspired by the real-life case of K.M. Nanavati. Khiladi Kumar is seen playing the naval officer suspected of mu*dering his wife after discovering an affair. The Tinu Suresh Desai film also features Ileana D'Cruz, Arjan Bajwa, and Esha Gupta.
4. Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue
Where to Watch: Netflix
In Tinu Suresh Desai’s Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, the senior actor is seen playing Jaswant Singh Gill. For the unknown, Gill was a mining engineer who rescued 65 trapped miners at the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989. The 2023 disaster thriller film also stars Parineeti Chopra.
5. Samrat Prithviraj
Where to watch: Prime Video
In this historical action drama, Akshay Kumar is seen playing the titular character, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Written and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, the 2022 movie also marks the Hindi debut of Manushi Chhillar as one of three wives of Prithviraj Chauhan.
