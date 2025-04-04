Loveyapa on OTT: When and where to watch Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s romantic comedy film

Khushi Kapoor started her acting career with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. As for Junaid Khan, he stepped into Bollywood with Siddharth P. Malhotra’s historical-drama film, Maharaj. After showcasing their acting talent on OTT, the two actors finally made their big-screen debut with Loveyapa. Well, if you missed watching the romantic-comedy film in cinemas, then fret not!

When and where to watch Loveyapa

After months of waiting, Loveyapa, starring Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan, was released in February 2025. After gracing cinema halls, the movie is finally on OTT for the audience to enjoy at home. On April 4, 2025, the makers of the movie announced that the rom-com can finally be streamed on Jio Hotstar, starting today.

Along with a motion poster, the team mentioned, “Everything is fair in love & loveyapa! #Loveyapa is now streaming only on JioHotstar.”

Loveyapa makes its way to Jio Hotstar:

Plot of Loveyapa

Loveyapa is a tale of a young couple who delved deep into each other’s digital world when they were forced to exchange their unlocked mobile phones ahead of their wedding. The movie reflects a modern relationship of a Gen Z couple that is highly dependent on their devices. Hence, things start to get a little messy when they uncover unknown secrets about each other, thanks to their devices.

One revelation leads to another, making them doubt each other and question their romantic relationship. But were they able to let go of the past and focus on the present or was the couple affected by the unknown aspects they uncovered while going through each other’s phones? Well, to know more, you will have to watch the movie on Jio Hotstar.

Cast and crew of Loveyapa

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is a remake of the 2022 Tamil film titled Love Today. The movie showcases Khushi as Baani while Junaid plays Gaurav. They are supported by an ensemble cast of actors including Ashutosh Rana, Grusha Kapoor, Kiku Sharda, Kavita Kaushik, Sudesh Lehri, and many others.

Bankrolled by AGS Entertainment and Phantom Studios, the lighthearted film received mixed reviews from critics and didn’t succeed at the box office.

