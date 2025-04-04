Adolescence: Breakout Star Owen Cooper Recalls ‘Mad’ First Day of School After Becoming Famous

Owen Cooper experienced overnight fame with Netflix’s limited series Adolescence. The young actor left quite an impression on viewers with his performance in his first-ever professional acting role. Though Cooper achieved his breakout role playing Jaime, he’s still a 15-year-old schoolgoer.

However, returning to school after becoming a star was a completely different experience. In an interview with The New York Times, he shared that the attention he received at school was bothersome. “It’s a bit mad,” he said.

He acknowledged that the shocking reactions from his schoolmates died down a little the following day. Cooper remarked that it was only “a bit of a bother.” Stephen Graham, who played his dad on the show, was also present during the interview.

“What kind of ‘bother’?” Graham asked, like a concerned parent. The young actor assured him it wasn’t anything serious—just kids coming up to him, shouting his name, and rushing off. “Ah, just some silly bollocks,” Graham replied with relief.

In Adolescence, Cooper won praise with his portrayal of Jaime, a teenager convicted of murdering his classmate. Despite all episodes being filmed in one-shot scenes, the actor convincingly portrayed a scared yet psychotic teenage boy.

Speaking to the outlet, Cooper got candid about his initial aspirations. “I grew up wanting to be a footballer,” he revealed, adding that acting hadn’t been on his mind until recently. He joined acting classes as a “hobby” but quickly became hooked.

He took lessons at The Drama MOB in Manchester, where he and other students would read scripts. When he received a self-tape request for the Netflix show, he began taking acting much more seriously. “I just took it on the chin, really, and just did it,” he added.

Cooper admitted that watching himself on screen was “weird” and amazing at the same time. He’ll next be seen as a young Heathcliff in Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights adaptation, which also stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.

Adolescence is now streaming on Netflix.

