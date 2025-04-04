Did you know Shah Rukh Khan was once served ‘ghatiya si chai’ by Tigmanshu Dhulia? Filmmaker reveals what happened

Trigger Warning: This article mentions an individual's death.

Tigmanshu Dhulia is today named among the ace directors who gave the industry films like Paan Singh Tomar and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster. But like many artists, he also had a humble beginning. The filmmaker started by assisting Shekhar Kapur during his initial days in the industry. While recalling the good old days, he admitted serving ‘ghatiya si chai’ to Shah Rukh Khan.

During his recent conversation with ANI, Tigmanshu Dhulia went down memory lane and recalled the time when Shekhar Kapur was making a film titled Maut Se Jo Darte Nahi with Shah Rukh Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Suniel Shetty. When they started writing the script of the film, SRK came to meet Kapur at his flat, where Dhulia served him tea.

Recalling what actually happened, the Haasil director stated that Mr. India director Shekhar Kapur requested him to make tea for them in a microwave. Back in 1994, Tigmanshu didn’t even know how to use the kitchen appliance. “Pehli bar maine microwave dekha hota kya hai. Phir bhi bahut hi ghatiya si chai maine Shah Rukh ko pilayi thi (I saw a microwave for the first time. Yet, I made a terrible tea for Shah Rukh Khan),” the filmmaker admitted.

During the same interview, Dhulia spoke about his lovely friendship with late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan. The Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns director revealed that after his pal passed away, it affected his creative process. He stated that if Khan were to act in any film, it would give him the liberty to spread his wings and write intricate scenes knowing that they would be performed well. But now, he can’t do that anymore, as, according to him, actors won’t be able to pull them off.

Advertisement

The actor-filmmaker also stated that with Irrfan leaving for his heavenly abode, he was left friendless in the industry and it has now become a problem for him. “You need a friend in real life, too. I don't have one right now. I cannot open myself up to anybody. It's a problem,” Dhulia told the news agency.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Paan Singh Tomar director Tigmanshu Dhulia says Irrfan Khan’s demise impacted his ‘creative process’; admits not having ‘a friend in real life’