Tom Cruise Pays Heartfelt Tribute to 'Dear Friend' Val Kilmer; Says He Was 'Grateful' Iceman Returned For Top Gun Sequel

Tributes continue to pour in from all over the world for Val Kilmer following his tragic death, and now his old friend Tom Cruise is paying his respects to his Top Gun co-star.

During the 2025 CinemaCon on April 3, Tom Cruise was present to promote his upcoming movie, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, and to give the audience a sneak peek at what to expect from the franchise's final film. But before that, he spoke fondly of his late friend, telling fans about Kilmer's love for movies and acting, and then led them in a moment of silence.

According to People magazine, Cruise said, "I'd like to take a moment before we get started today to honor a dear friend of mine, Val Kilmer. I can't tell you how much I admired his work and him as a human being—how grateful and honored I was that he joined Top Gun and came back for Top Gun: Maverick ."

Cruise asked everyone to "take a moment" for the late 65-year-old. "He loved movies, and he gave a lot to all of us with his performances and his films. If we could just all take a moment and think about all the wonderful times we had with him," he said.

After a moment of silence, he bid farewell to his friend, saying, "Thank you, Val. I wish you well on your next journey. Thank you all for doing that. I know he appreciates it."

Cruise and Kilmer co-starred in the 1986 classic Top Gun. The duo played rivals on-screen, going by their famous call signs—Maverick, portrayed by Jack Reacher actor Tom Cruise, and Iceman, portrayed by Batman Forever star Val Kilmer. The character of Lt. Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky became a fan favorite shortly after the film's release. As Top Gun has become a beloved classic over the years, Iceman remains an iconic figure in cinematic history.

