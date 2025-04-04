General Hospital April 3 Recap: Jason and Sasha Share a Moment Amid Trying to Hide the Truth About the Pregnancy

In the new episode of General Hospital, the audience is treated to some moments of romantic tension between Jason and Sasha. Having given his word to her, Jason is determined to protect Sasha and the truth about her pregnancy.

The residents of Port Charles believe that Jason is the father of Sasha’s baby; the duo has also maintained this façade in front of others. However, some members of the community are beginning to question the story the pair has concocted and are trying to uncover the truth.

While discussing how they will keep their secret hidden for the long haul, Jason and Sasha come close to sharing a warm, intimate moment.

The chemistry between the two is much talked about, and from this point on, the storyline is expected to take a significant turn for these characters.

Meanwhile, Josslyn has been recruited as a WSB spy—something her mother is unaware of. While the residents of Port Charles believe she is vacationing on Easter Island, she is actually on a covert mission.

However, Josslyn is growing suspicious about her recruitment into the WSB. She believes it may be connected to Brennan’s interest in her mother, Carly.

Carly, too, is beginning to grow skeptical. She questions Lucas about his recent whereabouts, especially now that his love life seems to be heating up in Miami. Lucas admits to having hooked up with someone but confesses that it feels like more than just a one-night stand.

Meanwhile, Natalia and Sidwell have avoided a confrontation for some time. Breaking the silence, the duo finally engages in an argument. During the heated exchange, an unseen listener overhears a revelation about Natalia’s connection to a powerful crime warlord.

