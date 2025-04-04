Veera Dheera Sooran Worldwide Box Office: Chiyaan Vikram's movie records good hold; grosses Rs 52 crore in first week
Chiyaan Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran performed well at the box office. The movie clocked over Rs 52 crore globally. Deets Inside.
Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role, is performing well at the box office. The Tamil movie put up a good total in its opening week.
Veera Dheera Sooran zooms past the Rs 50 crore mark globally
Co-starring SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, and Prudhvi Raj, Veera Dheera Sooran is winning hearts at the ticket window these days. The SU Arun Kumar directorial hard-hitting action thriller surpassed the Rs 50 crore mark globally in its opening week.
The official producer figures of Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 stand at Rs 52 crore gross, after 7 days of its release. The movie faced many challenges during its release but emerged like a true warrior. For the unversed, the movie had undergone major legal trouble, which caused its initial shows to be called off on release day. In addition, the Chiyaan Vikram starrer had to face the blockbuster wave of Mohanlal's Empuraan, which hampered its business to a significant extent.
Looking at the trends, the movie will continue to attract a section of the audience for a couple of days. Since there is no new release this weekend in Tamil Nadu, it should benefit Veera Dheera Sooran's box office. However, the movie won't get a clear run as Ajith Kumar's highly anticipated movie Good Bad Ugly is all set to hit the cinemas on April 10th.
It will be interesting to see how Veera Dheera Sooran Part Two performs at the box office in the coming days. Let's see if it can surpass the lifetime gross collection of Vikram's previous release, Thangalaan.
Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 in cinemas
Veera Dheera Sooran is now available to watch at cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
