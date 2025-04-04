The Bold and the Beautiful April 3 Recap: Liam Collapses After Massive Fallout With Bill; Here's What Happened
Massive fallouts and heartwarming moments ensued in the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on April 1, 2025. Check out the complete episode recap here!
In the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, familial ties were pushed to the brink. Liam continued to lash out at his father, Bill, for releasing Luna from prison and prioritizing a stranger—who happens to be a convicted murderer—over his own children.
When Liam resigned from Spencer Publications, Bill didn’t take him seriously. He mocked his son, claiming Liam wouldn’t "make it" without him. Bill tried to convince Liam that Steffy and Kelly weren’t in danger because of Luna and accused him of overreacting.
Liam challenged him, asking what the point of sharing the Spencer name was if they couldn’t even support one another. All he ever wanted was acknowledgment from his father—but now, suddenly, Bill has let his guard down for someone like Luna.
Frustrated and heartbroken, Liam unleashed his anger on his father. Bill fired back, reminding Liam that he hadn’t been perfect either, blaming him for tarnishing the Spencer name and ruining their family. In a moment of rage, Bill slammed the front door and walked out. The screen then cut to Liam, who became dizzy and collapsed.
Elsewhere, the episode explored a contrasting father-daughter dynamic between Hope and Deacon. After being ousted from Forrester Creations and breaking up with Carter, Hope sought comfort in her father’s support.
Deacon reassured his daughter that she could always count on him. More than just offering a shoulder to cry on, Deacon took Hope’s side in the entire Forrester ordeal without hesitation. He was furious about the way she’d been treated and deemed it completely unfair.
