PHOTOS: 5 Celebrity Spottings of the Day; Ananya Panday turns heads at private airport, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan arrive for Chhorii 2 trailer launch, and more

Ananya Panday gave summer fashion goals at a private airport. Soha Ali Khan and Nushrratt Bharuccha arrived at the trailer launch of their upcoming film, Chhorri 2. Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda were spotted promoting their film, Jaat. Take a look at some big celebrity spottings of the day!

1. Ananya Panday makes waves at airport

Ananya Panday has been busy with her upcoming film projects and other work commitments. On April 3, 2024, the actress made a stunning appearance at Mumbai’s private airport. The diva was seen giving summer fashion goals in a white tank top, which he paired with matching pants. To protect herself from the harmful sun rays, she layered up with a pink striped shirt.

2. Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan arrive for Chhorri 2 trailer launch

On Thursday, the trailer of Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan’s supernatural thriller, Chhorii 2, was dropped. At the grand launch event, both of them made stunning appearances. As for Soha, she turned the event into her personal runway by wearing a cape-style coat with formal pants.

As for her co-star, Nushrratt Bharuccha kept it stylish in a crop top with a matching skirt. The leading ladies were joined by the makers of the film, all set to premiere on Prime Video on April 11, 2025.

3. Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar promote Jaat

Ahead of the release of their film Jaat, Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, and Vineet Kumar were spotted promoting the mass entertainer in Mumbai’s Juhu neighborhood. The three actors stepped in, looking dapper as usual. For the unknown, the Gopichand Malineni movie will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on April 10, 2025.

4. Rajkummar Rao spotted at a production company

Rajkummar Rao was clicked by the paparazzi outside the office of a popular production house. The Stree 2 actor arrived in all-black attire and was spotted donning a t-shirt with matching trousers and a pair of sneakers. She added a cap to complete his street-style look.

5. Palak Tiwari graciously poses for the paparazzi

Palak Tiwari, who will be next seen in the film The Bhootnii, was spotted out and about in the city. The daughter of popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari looked cute in her little white dress, which she wore with matching high heels.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

